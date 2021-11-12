Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Shows 70.8% Efficacy Against All COVID Variants In Phase 3 Trials

Quick links:
Image: AP
Weeks after securing WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (ELU) for Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has now published data from Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine. In a press release, the Hyderabad based company said that following a safety and efficacy analysis of Covaxin, it was found that the jabs are 77.8% effective against symptomatic and 63.6% against asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.
Additionally, it was also found that Covaxin is the only vaccine that has proven effective against the more transmissible Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus with an efficacy of 65.2%. The trial results have been published in the British medical journal The Lancet after being peer-reviewed.
Notably, Covaxin is one of the highest published coronavirus vaccines in the world with trial data being published in more than 10- peer-reviewed journals from across the globe.
Speaking about the latest publication, Dr Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech said, “The peer-review of Covaxin Phase III clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world-leading medical journals. This accomplishment reflects the undeterred commitment by my team members at Bharat Biotech, our public partners, Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology, and the trust imposed by our trial participants who made this happen.”
Covaxin’s phase III trials involved 25,800 volunteers from across the country. For this purpose, researchers conducted an event-driven analysis of more than 130 samples at 25 sites across India. After announcing the results, Bharat Biotech has announced that it was currently evaluating the vaccine in “controlled clinical trials in children 2-18 years of age.”