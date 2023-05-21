Biden Tells PM Modi He Should Be Getting His Autograph, Here's Why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held the QUAD meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday.

During the occasion, President Biden came up to PM Modi and told him that he is facing a challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the event of PM Modi, sources revealed. To this comment, Australian PM Anthony Albanese added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the Community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting!

Australian PM Anthony also recalled the event held at Gujarat's Narendra Modi stadium, where more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap. While commenting on this, US President Biden made a flattering comment by saying, "I should take PM Modi's autograph."

During the Quad meeting, US President Joe Biden told PM Modi that he facing a challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the event of PM Modi. Australian PM Anthony Albanese also added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the Community reception… — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

When Albanese visited Narendra Modi Stadium

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9 to attend the Day-1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia. Upon their arrival, both the leaders were felicitated and then they proceeded to present Test caps to their respective country's captain.

During the occasion, Australian PM Albanese and PM Modi greeted a large crowd at the Ahmedabad stadium with a lap of honour on a cricket-themed four-wheeler. The fourth Test to celebrate ‘75 years of Friendship’ between India and Australia gave a spectacular idea to Albanese of PM Modi's popularity among the people.