Boris Johnson Lauds PM Modi's Commitment To Climate Action, Says UK Will Work With India

The British Prime Minister said the UK will work with India to make even more progress in tackling climate change, including through the Clean Green Initiative.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on November 1, lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to tackle the ongoing climate crisis and said that the UK will join hands with India to enhance the efforts. Earlier in the day, PM Modi joined more than 130 world leaders to address the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. During his brief but detailed speech, the Indian leader laid bare India’s commitment to the cause as well as its achievements-including the fact that India’s contribution to the global emission of greenhouse gasses is just 5%.

Recapitulating the same, Johnson added that, for the first time, PM Modi made a commitment for India to become net-zero by 2030. With India joining that league, 90% of all global economies are now committed to the goal of bringing carbon emissions to 0. Notably, Britain itself has pledged to slash emissions by at least 68% by the end of this decade under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). Additionally, it has also committed to ending coal power by 2024.

Johnson, Modi meet on COP26 sidelines

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow on Monday. As per a release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi congratulated PM Johnson for organising the global summit successfully and lauded him for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

"He (PM Modi) reiterated India's commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation & adaptation green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under ISA and CDRI," the MEA said in an official statement after the meeting.

"The 2 PMs reviewed the implementation of Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in trade & economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering Enhanced Trade Partnership incl steps taken towards the launch of FTA negotiations," it added.

