15th BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi Departs For Greece After A Historic Visit To South Africa

PM Modi meets various scientists and experts in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a prominent geneticist and a rocket scientist in South Africa on Thursday and exchanged views on disease screening and the future of energy.

Modi is in South Africa on a three-day visit. He has attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

"PM @narendramodi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr. Himla Soodyall," Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening.

"PM invited Dr. Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics," Bagchi said.

"Engrossing exchange of perspectives between PM @narendramodi and noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza," he said.

Xuza congratulated Modi on the success of India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon.

"Mr. Xuza credited Digital India for his success and highlighted his ongoing projects in India. Discussions also covered matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions," Bagchi said.

Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.