15th BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi Departs For Greece After A Historic Visit To South Africa

PM Modi departs for Greece after a historic visit to South Africa, attending the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, 2023 | Image: X/MEAIndia
"PM @narendramodi wraps up a fruitful visit to South Africa that launched a new chapter in the BRICS journey. PM now emplanes for Greece for engagements with an important Mediterranean partner," tweeted MEA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Greece from South Africa's Johannesburg after the conclusion of the 15th BRICS Summit.
PM Narendra Modi gifts Nagaland shawl to the First Lady of South Africa, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.
Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in the state of Nagaland. These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs and the use of traditional weaving techniques which have been passed down from generation to generation.
PM Narendra Modi gifts Bidri work pair of 'Surahi' from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Bidrivase is a purely Indian innovation of 500-year-old Persian, exclusive to Bidar. Bidrivase is cast with an alloy of Zinc, Copper and other non-ferrous metals. Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure Silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with the special soil of Bidar Fort which has special oxidising properties. This causes the Zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Prime Minister will depart for Greece shortly.
PM Narendra Modi gifts Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh to Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, limestone powder, etc.
"My visit to South Africa was a very productive one. The BRICS Summit was fruitful and historic as we welcomed new countries to this forum. We will keep working together for global good. My gratitude to President @CyrilRamaphosa , the people and Government of South Africa for their hospitality," PM Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a prominent geneticist and a rocket scientist in South Africa on Thursday and exchanged views on disease screening and the future of energy.
Modi is in South Africa on a three-day visit. He has attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.
"PM @narendramodi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr. Himla Soodyall," Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi posted on X.
They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening.
"PM invited Dr. Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics," Bagchi said.
"Engrossing exchange of perspectives between PM @narendramodi and noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza," he said.
Mr. Xuza congratulated PM on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
Xuza congratulated Modi on the success of India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to make a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon.
"Mr. Xuza credited Digital India for his success and highlighted his ongoing projects in India. Discussions also covered matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions," Bagchi said.
Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday for the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the 15th edition of the BRICS summit comes to an end, the Ministry of External Affairs conducted a press briefing summing up PM Modi's three-day visit to South Africa. From highlighting the takeaways from his speeches to reiterating BRICS's agenda for the future, the Foreign Secretary of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra called the trip a "success". Kwatra also touched upon the itinerary of the Prime Minister's next trip to Greece. PM Modi will be the first Indian PM in 40 years to visit the European nation.
"President Nyusi congratulated PM on the success of the Chandrayaan mission. President Nyusi also appreciated India's initiative for G20 permanent membership of AU [African Union]," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says, "...We need BRICS as a lighthouse in a multipolar world. We hope to see BRICS emerge as an inclusive platform responding to our times. We must prove to our children and youth that our nations may suffer but we'll never be defeated."
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says, "...Together, we must continue to seek our dues for international financing and technologies. We need to unite around climate justice, migrant rights, digital equality and debt sustainability. We must preserve the rules-based multilateral trading system with scope for using our own currencies. In Global South, we should say 'No' to artificial choices and divisions being thrown at us. We must reject attempts to weaponise universal norms and values. We need to stop the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions. We must speak out against all threats, provocations and commission of war."
UN Secretary-General António Guterres says, "The world has changed and so global governance must change with it. It must represent today's power and economic relations and not the power and economic relations of 1945. That is why I have been advocating deep reforms to make global frameworks truly universal and representative of today's realities."
"I met the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheik Hasina Wajed, among the BRICS agendas in South Africa. We talked about the fight against poverty through public policies in both countries and the importance of strengthening trade ties between Brazil and Bangladesh. Soon I want to visit this country that is passionate about Brazil and its football and I also invited the Prime Minister to visit us," tweeted the Brazilian President.
Following the BRICS-Africa outreach forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. During their conversation PM Modi congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart for being the new member of BRICS. "Held fruitful talks with PM @AbiyAhmedAli. Congratulated him on Ethiopia joining BRICS. We discussed ways to boost ties in sectors like trade, defence and people to people relations," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Earlier today, Iran became one of six nations to get enrolled in the economic group.
Hours after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS is opening its doors to six new nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made it clear that the group will not change its name following the inclusion. "Everyone says that the name should remain unchanged, it has already become a brand. None of the newcomers to BRICS suggested otherwise. It seems to me that everyone understands that it is better to leave everything as it is, this will emphasize the continuity of all our work," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Sputnik reported.
Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt took to Twitter to thank BRICS for opening its doors. On Thursday, the body announced the inclusion of six new members, including Egypt. "Inviting Egypt to join the BRICS confirms its growing role in the global economy & its ability to contribute to formulating a more inclusive & just int’l economic system that takes into account the interests & contributions of the emerging economies & peoples of Global South," Zeid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Ministry of External Affairs shared some glimpses from the BRICS-Africa outreach forum. "Fostering partnerships for growth, development and inclusive multilateralism in a multi-polar world. PM @narendramodi participated in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg that saw the participation of leaders from BRICS and invited countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America," the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "In his remarks, PM called for BRICS to be voice of Global South. He also underlined India’s close partnership with Africa and reaffirmed India’s commitment to support Africa in its development journey under Agenda 2063," the ministry furthered.
After concluding the BRICS Africa outreach programme, the delegation of the member nations of the group posed for a family picture, watch.
After giving a preview of the Johannesburg Declaration at the final press briefing, the group released a 26-page document reiterating its future goals.
On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a bilateral meeting with Senegal President Macky Sall. During his keynote speech at the BRICS Africa Outreach program, the Prime Minister stated that building ties with the continent of Africa is extremely crucial for India.
In an online message, United Arab Emirates leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the BRICS announcement that it would include his nation in “this important group.”
“We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
With the BRICS deciding to admit six countries as its new members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the modernisation and expansion of the grouping is a message that all global institutions need to transform considering the changing times.
At a media briefing along with the BRICS leaders in Johannesburg, Modi said admitting Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new members will give new energy and direction to the grouping.
The decision on expansion of the five-nation grouping was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of the three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
He said the new member nations will become part of BRICS with effect from January 1, 2024.
In his remarks, Modi said the decision to expand the grouping will also further strengthen the belief of many countries in a multipolar world.
Modi made the remarks in his media statement in presence of Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
A senior adviser to Iran's President on Thursday hailed the country's upcoming admission to the BRICS grouping as a triumph of diplomacy for the Islamic Republic. "Permanent membership in the group of global emerging economies is considered a historic development and a strategic success for the foreign policy of the Islamic republic," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
