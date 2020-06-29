China Blurts Its Covid Testing Numbers; Tells Trump It's Tested 3 Times More Than The US

China, via a mouthpiece stooge, on Sunday claimed that it has conducted three times the number of tests as the United States amid the Coronavirus outbreak. It further said that the White House claims of conducting the most testing in the US and hence reporting the largest number of cases is a 'pure lie'.

Beijing has tested 7.69 million people for COVID-19 and a week back 90.41 million people were tested throughout China, which is 3 times the number in the US, according to

"Beijing has tested 7.69m people for COVID-19, and throughout China, the number a week ago is 90.41m, 3 times the number in the US. The White House claimed the US has conducted more tests than any other country, therefore has the largest number of confirmed cases. It’s pure lie", Chinese mouthpiece Global Times' Editor-in-Chief said, issuing what may be taken to be the first concrete set of such numbers China has revealed in some time, irrespective of whether or not they are real.

This comes after the United States reported more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus on Friday which was considered as a record-breaking increase, according to Johns Hopkins University data. So far United states has 2,637,077 Coronavirus cases, with 1,093,456 recoveries and 128,437 deaths.

Lockdown In Beijing

Meanwhile, China has imposed a strict lockdown to contain a fresh coronavirus cluster in a province surrounding the capital city of Beijing on Sunday, June 28. The region is home to nearly half a million people. According to the reports, the health authorities have warned the outbreak was still "severe and complicated". Despite China's clampdown, fresh reports suggest hundreds have been infected in Beijing and Hebei province in recent weeks.

China's Suspect Covid Data

China is the country where Covid originated and the world's most populous one at that. Despite facing criticism for its late, opaque and faulty communication about the outbreak, China has only reported about 83,000 cases of Coronavirus so far, with 4,634 deaths - a number that is exceeded by numerous cities on their own, let alone countries. As such, China's numbers are widely disputed, which is why the testing claim is also to be taken with more than a grain of salt. The outburst is likely also meant as a response to US President Donald Trump who has been touting US testing numbers while calling Covid the 'China Virus', 'Wuhan Virus' and other names, some of which are racist.

