China Puts Half A Million People Under Lockdown In Beijing Amid Fresh COVID-19 Cases

China imposed a strict lockdown to contain a fresh coronavirus cluster in a province surrounding the capital city of Beijing on Sunday, June 28. The region is home to nearly half a million people.

According to the reports, the health authorities have warned the outbreak was still "severe and complicated". China has put tremendous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 but fresh reports suggest hundreds have been infected in Beijing and Hebei province in recent weeks.

New cases found

According to the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, nearly 12 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were found in the country and 11 cases were linked to the Xinfadi food market.

The health officials reportedly said on Sunday that Anxin county, which is situated nearly 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Beijing, will be fully "enclosed and controlled". The same measures were imposed in Wuhan earlier this year.

According to the reports, this step has been taken after fresh cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours in Beijing. The virus was first detected in Beijing's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market which supplies much of the city's fresh produce, sparking concerns over the safety of the food supply chain.

New COVID-19 cases in the capital city have prompted fears of a fresh wave of the pandemic in China. According to the reports, the capital has tested millions of people which includes market workers, restaurant workers, residents of medium and high-risk neighbourhoods and courier delivery persons over the past two weeks.

As per the local health officials, 8.3 million samples have been collected so far out of which 7.7 million have already been tested.

Image Credits: AP