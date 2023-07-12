China Deeply Concerned Over NATO's Expansion Into Asia-Pacific, Warns Of Resolute Response

Amid the ongoing 2-day NATO summit in Lithuania, Beijing has accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation of “misrepresenting” its policies. On Tuesday, the Western Alliance released a joint statement on the current world order and expressed their concerns over China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. The statement came on the sidelines of the alliance’s summit which is being held in Vilnius, Lithuania. In light of this, China’s diplomatic mission to the European Union condemned the announcement and stated that NATO is “deliberately discrediting” the country, Sputnik reported.

“The content of the communique related to China ignores the basic facts, arbitrarily distorts China's position and policy and deliberately discredits the PRC," the mission said in a statement. It further made it clear that Bejing “strongly opposes and rejects,” such insinuations. On Tuesday, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned that the member nations are determined to jointly counter China’s growing influence and military prowess. The communique in question stated that China’s domestic and foreign policies are emerging as a challenge to the “interest, security and values” of the alliance. However, the international body made it clear that it is open to interactions with China.

“The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values. We remain open to constructive engagement with the PRC, including building reciprocal transparency, with a view to safeguarding the Alliance’s security interests,” the communique reads. In the stern statement, China’s mission to the EU made it clear Beijing is “determined” to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Hence, it will “resolutely rebuff” any actions or statements by the alliance that has the potential to harm China’s interests.

China slams NATO’s 'eastward expansion'

The diplomatic mission strongly opposed NATO’s "eastward expansion" into the Asia-Pacific. It accused the Western alliance of having hegemonic motives. "Its expansionist ambitions and hegemonic motives are glaringly evident. By repeatedly declaring itself as a nuclear-armed alliance in the communique, NATO only exacerbates regional tensions, which China is deeply concerned about," the statement noted while alluding to Japan’s participation in the summit. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Western alliance is making an outpost in Tokyo, Japan to further its ties with the Asian nation.

The mission also noted that the body’s repeated statement of being a “nuclear alliance” will only increase tensions around the world. "The repeated statement in the communique that NATO is a 'nuclear alliance' will only further exacerbate regional tensions, and China is deeply concerned in this regard," the mission said. While the summit touched upon the tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis remained the highlight of the summit.