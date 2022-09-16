China's Xi & Putin Congratulate India On Becoming SCO Chair Next Year; Extend Full Support

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated India on assuming the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for 2023. "We will support India for its presidency next year," Jinping stated on Friday at SCO Summit in Uzbekistan. Notably, India will take over the rotating annual chairmanship of the SCO, which is now held by Uzbekistan. Apart from China, Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his good wishes to India for hosting the 23rd edition of the summit next year.

Earlier on Friday, the participating leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, & other leaders posed for a group photograph at the summit. In the photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President were seen standing beside each other. This comes as the relations between the two countries have deteriorated since the border skirmish that took place last year in Eastern Ladakh.

Samarkand, Uzbekistan | Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates India for hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, next year.



"We will support India for its presidency next year", said Chinese President Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/Bt9cVe5Hiv — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Notably, this is Jinping's foreign visit since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world two years ago. The Chinese President's last foreign visit was to Myanmar in January 2020, at the start of the pandemic before nations closed their borders and implemented lockdowns. Earlier on Thursday, September 15, Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and expressed "concerns" about Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. According to reports, China has consistently provided economic and trade support to Russia, while also bolstering bilateral ties in the face of Western sanctions.

SCO Member States, Observers, Special Guests of the Chair and representatives from regional organisations come together for a meeting in the expanded format. pic.twitter.com/lhEKuI3uys — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 16, 2022

PM Modi stresses on constructive role SCO can play in the post-COVID era

Meanwhile, speaking at the summit on Friday, PM Modi stressed on the constructive role SCO can play in the post-COVID era. He also called on SCO members to make an effort to develop trustworthy, resilient and diversified supply chains. "At the SCO Summit in Samarkand, emphasised on the constructive role SCO can play in the post-COVID era, particularly in furthering economic recovery and strengthening supply chains. Highlighted India’s emphasis on people-centric growth which also gives importance to technology," PM Modi stated.

At the SCO Summit in Samarkand, emphasised on the constructive role SCO can play in the post-COVID era particularly in furthering economic recovery and strengthening supply chains. Highlighted India’s emphasis on people-centric growth which also gives importance to technology. pic.twitter.com/kwF5bDESkR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

It should be mentioned here that the SCO currently comprises eight Member states including Uzbekistan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. The ongoing summit, the 22nd edition, is the first in-person SCO Summit since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP