Coronavirus: Chinese Envoy Says, '218 Patients Recovered, Discharged From Hospitals'

Global event News

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that of the 9,300 patients of Coronavirus cases in China, 218 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said that of the 9,300 confirmed patients of Coronavirus in China, 218 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. He reiterated that the Chinese government and people were making every effort to fight the disease.

"I can tell you as of tonight (Friday), 218 confirmed patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. You can see the epidemic is generally preventable, controllable and curable. China's system enables us to mobilize all the resources for big undertakings," Sun Weidong said.

The envoy said, China was now in a critical period of epidemic control, as they have found confirmed cases in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China, and in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions.

READ | Chinese Envoy Cautions On 'excessive' Coronaviirus Measures

Improved measures of treatment 

Sun Weidong said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance and given several instructions since the outbreak of the epidemic. The CPC Central Committee China is strengthening treatment to reduce severe and fatal cases by setting up a national expert group on scientific research to speed up the development of vaccines.

"The State Council of China has established a unified national dispatch system for epidemic prevention and control materials to timely coordinate the dispatch of medical personnel, medical supplies and daily necessities," the Chinese envoy said.

READ | Coronavirus Death Toll Soars To 213; Over 9,300 Confirmed Cases In China

Restrictions imposed in Wuhan

Wuhan, which is the origin of the epidemic is also the core area of prevention and control. In order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Wuhan has imposed several restrictions over urban transport and movement of people, he said.

"These are strict, decisive but necessary measures to control the epidemic in a bid to bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible," he added.

READ | French Doctor Stays In Wuhan To Fight Coronavirus, Says 'I'm More Useful Here'

Sun Weidong also mentioned that the Chinese government has gathered national resources and opened green channels to ensure the supply of medical equipment in Hubei province. He added that all supermarkets are open, the commodity prices are stable and supplies of daily necessities are sufficient in Wuhan.

"Entrusted by President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang went to Wuhan to give directions about prevention and control work. As of January 30, over 50 medical teams with over 6,000 doctors and nurses have arrived in Hubei to support the battle against the epidemic. Donations of money and materials have poured into the region," he said.

READ | China's Coronavirus May Help Boost US Jobs, Says US Secretary Of Commerce

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)

Published:
COMMENT
