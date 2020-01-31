French Doctor Stays In Wuhan To Fight Coronavirus, Says 'I'm More Useful Here'

As France prepares to airlift hundreds of its citizens from the city of Wuhan in China which is the epicentre of a deadly Coronavirus outbreak, one French man has decided to stay back.

Doctor Philippe Klein, head of the International SOS Hospital in Wuhan has decided to stay in the city to provide aid to the affected people.

"It's not an act of heroism. It's been well thought out, it's my job," Klein said on his decision to stay. "I think I'll be much more useful here than in France," he added.

Wuhan is the first city to be locked down by Chinese authorities in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. The new Coronavirus has already killed 170 people so far in mainland China, with over 7,700 infected across the country. The virus has been detected in more than 20 other countries, including faraway states such as the United States and Canada.

Recommends other French nationals to leave Wuhan

Dr Klein told the AFP that he wants to help the local French community. Nearly 500 French nationals have been registered with the French Embassy in Wuhan. French automobile giant PSA and Renault have factories in Wuhan, and the local universities carry out exchange programmes with institutions in France.

He said that not all French nationals are leaving. Some are waiting back due to professional or family reasons and others do not wish to spend 14 days in quarantine after returning to France. But Klien, a father of four, based in China for six years, recommended they do leave the epicentre.

"The concern now is that the Chinese hospitals are currently one hundred per cent mobilised in controlling this coronavirus epidemic, so there are lots of ways humans could contract other infections or diseases," the doctor said. He further added, "It would therefore not be appropriate at this time to go to a Chinese hospital under these circumstances. That's why I strongly recommend the French people in Wuhan to go back to France."

On the importance of wearing masks

The Coronavirus has sparked fear of a wider, global outbreak. In order to control the flow of people from affected areas in China, face masks have been made mandatory in many places, including Wuhan. Several stores in cities like Beijing have run out of stock in recent days.

Klein suggested wearing masks, keeping the outbreak in perspective. He emphasised that Coronavirus "can kill up to 550,000 people on the planet in one season" in normal times.

The French doctor further said that everyone is wearing masks regularly while stepping out in Wuhan, as it is an obligation imposed by the local authorities. But it is most sick people who need to wear the mask, "so that they don't spread the virus," he added. He suggested that the most important thing is to have good hygiene and wash hands frequently.

For Klein, waiting in China is his job, and what he has been trained to do.

"I am a virus tamer," he says, and staying in China, it is "as if I was with a lion in its cage".

(Photo: Facebook)