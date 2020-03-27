China's President Xi Hammered For Seeking Global War On Coronavirus; Silence On Its Source

After China's President Xi Jinping called for a 'global war' against the novel Coronavirus which originated from its country, Netizens took to Twitter to call out the double standards of the G20 emergency summit which refused to hold any discussion on China's role in creating the massive global health crisis.

During Thursday's virtual summit, Xi Jinping pushed for G20 leaders to take "swift actions" to gain an upper hand on the COVID-19 outbreak which first originated from Wuhan and infected more than 500,000 worldwide. He also ironically urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers to boost their economy.

As global markets and economies bear the brunt of the COVID-19 virus, China which has recovered from the virus has started lifting its lockdowns and kick-starting its production. On the other hand, countries like US has surpassed China in the total number of positive cases in the country, and Italy has surpassed China's death toll. While the G20 nations decided to inject $5 trillion into the global economy, any discussion on China's role in the escalation of the pandemic was avoided.

Netizens reactions

China`s role in coronavirus COVID-19 crisis not raised at G20 emergency summit https://t.co/5wHi1dp5jG pic.twitter.com/veoueIJCrn — Kehungsamying Riame (@Kehungsamying) March 27, 2020

All nations must come together to punish china with strong business policy so what china think to be super power dream will break in pieces If he did such mass murder of people by hiding the truth all nation must @G20 @UNSC @WhiteHouse #BoycottChinaGlobally — PRAJAPATI DILIP (@PRAJAPA35831278) March 27, 2020

#ChinaDarkHumour

DARK HUMOUR



Chinese President Xi Jinping urging G20 countries to remove trade barriers for its own economic recovery



Xi Jinping saying that #ChineseVirus is being IMPORTED into China by foreigners



China offering Medical Help &selling vaccine to the world — Karuna Gopal (@KarunaGopal1) March 27, 2020

After this is all over China will need to pay. We can start with trade sanctions. Bond with other #G20 nations to ban Chinese imports. #ChineseVirus19 @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/HAuc1LqD2s — Raushan Raj (@AskRaushan) March 26, 2020

At G20 summit

Countries to China:- How did you recovered from the epidemic so fast??

China:- pic.twitter.com/27W9QeNkwa — a tragedy (@teri_bndi_dafav) March 26, 2020

