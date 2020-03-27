The Debate
China's President Xi Hammered For Seeking Global War On Coronavirus; Silence On Its Source

Global event News

Netizens called out the double standards of the G 20 summit which refused to hold any discussion on China's role in creating the global health crisis.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
G20 Summit

After China's President Xi Jinping called for a 'global war' against the novel Coronavirus which originated from its country, Netizens took to Twitter to call out the double standards of the G20 emergency summit which refused to hold any discussion on China's role in creating the massive global health crisis. 

During Thursday's virtual summit, Xi Jinping pushed for G20 leaders to take "swift actions" to gain an upper hand on the COVID-19 outbreak which first originated from Wuhan and infected more than 500,000 worldwide. He also ironically urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers to boost their economy. 

As global markets and economies bear the brunt of the COVID-19 virus, China which has recovered from the virus has started lifting its lockdowns and kick-starting its production. On the other hand, countries like US has surpassed China in the total number of positive cases in the country, and Italy has surpassed China's death toll. While the G20 nations decided to inject $5 trillion into the global economy, any discussion on China's role in the escalation of the pandemic was avoided.

Read: China, Australia Leaders Attend G20 Summit Via Video

Netizens reactions

 Read: G20 Nations To Inject $5 Trillion Into Global Economy To Deal With Coronavirus Impact

 

First Published:
