Failing To Buy Face Mask, Chinese Woman Dons Giraffe Costume Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the devastating impacts of Coronavirus, a woman was captured wearing a giraffe costume during her visit to a hospital in Luzhou, southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Reportedly, the woman had to resort to the full-body outfit after failed to find face masks.

Forced by a mack of masks

According to reports, multiple provinces in China are running dangerously low on the supply of surgical masks and this has forced citizens to adopt innovative solutions and use random everyday items as protective gears. The video of the lady wearing the inflatable giraffe suit went viral the moment it surfaced online and has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

The video shows the woman in the giraffe costume casually interacting with doctors, only a transparent plastic film over her face allowed her to see through. She was also seen running errands in the suit. According to reports, the woman bought two such costumes online after her masks had expired.

Take a look at the video below:

As she did not have a mask, a woman in SW Sichuan decided to wear an inflatable giraffe outfit to go to hospital in order to protect herself from deadly coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/aizRyXTLDM — Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) February 14, 2020

Chinese woman with a create protection suite against the #Wuhan #Coronavirus.



The man might be laughing at her now but will he laugh when in a hospital bed caughing his lungs up while she sits ahppily at home in her genius suit? pic.twitter.com/ZdnAvElkLZ — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) February 15, 2020

According to reports, these types of inflatable costumes do not offer sufficient protection from the Coronavirus, which has been recently named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. The video surfaced after multiple reports stated a severe lack of face masks and basic medical equipment needed to fight the virus.

