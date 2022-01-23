Climate Change: India At UN Utters Deficit In Monetary Contribution By Developed Nations

India at the United Nations assumed a firm stand with regard to climate change while calling out the lack of 'predictable financing' to developing countries. Ambassador of India to the UN TS Tirumurti brought to the fore that 'developed countries', as against a resolution, had pledged to confer 'USD 100 billion per year by 2020' but failed to do so.

Affirming Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres' stand on the same, Tirumurti shared on Twitter, "The pledge by developed countries was for providing the US $ 100 billion per year by 2020 itself. It’s 2022 and still, they are nowhere close to providing critical #climate finance to developing countries. We only see innovative accounting, not predictable financing!"

.@antonioguterres The pledge by developed countries was for providing US $ 100 billion per year by 2020 itself. It’s 2022 and still they are nowhere close to providing critical #climate finance to developing countries. We only see innovative accounting not predictable financing! https://t.co/L6e7gOuRTn — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 22, 2022

'Wealthier countries must make $100 bn climate finance commitment to developing countries': UN Secy General

Tirumurti stated so subsequent to the Secretary General's tweet in relation to climate change and the shortfall of monetary contributions of developed nations. Taking to Twitter, Guterres had shared, "Wealthier countries must finally make good on the $100 billion climate finance commitment to developing countries. This promise cannot wait until 2023, it must happen this year. We're in an emergency. None of us has years to wait."

Wealthier countries must finally make good on the $100 billion climate finance commitment to developing countries.



This promise cannot wait until 2023, it must happen this year.



We're in an emergency. None of us have years to wait. pic.twitter.com/H9qC893r5r — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 22, 2022

UN Chief: world worse now due to COVID-19, climate, conflict

Continuing his second term as the UN Chief, Guterres said that the world is worse in many ways than it was 'five years ago' because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions globally. In an interview with Associated Press, he said a 'warming planet has not changed' as it was on the first day of his UN's top job on January 1, 2017.

Many developing countries have very few resources, high debts that are growing and they pay much higher interest rates than in Europe or North America, have no vaccines, and disproportionately “suffer the impacts of climate change," Guterres said.

Recently, a study by the Global Adaptation Mapping Initiative (GAMI) has sparked 'the question of whether the world's current approaches to adaptation (of climate change) are going to be sufficient to deal with escalating risks and growing social vulnerability, particularly at higher levels of global warming". It found that human adaptation to climate change is notably inadequate and slow.