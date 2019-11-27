Climate Crisis: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Break All Records

The atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and other greenhouse emissions recorded a high release once again according to reports, the levels of other warming gases have also increased according to a report by the World Meteorological Organization. According to the WMO Bulletin, there was an increase of 43 per cent in the warming effect on the climate of long-lived greenhouse gases.

'We need to translate the commitments into action'

“There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, we need to translate the commitments into action and increase the level of ambition for the sake of the future welfare of the mankind,” said the WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

Atmospheric methane also reached a new high of about 1869 parts per billion (ppb) in 2018 and is now 259% of the pre-industrial level. Nitrous oxide that is emitted into the atmosphere from both natural and anthropogenic sources also increased above its ten-year average.

The WMO report looks at concentrations of warming gases in the atmosphere rather than just emissions, the difference between the two is that gases go in the atmosphere, while the concentrations are what remains on the earth. Researchers say that in 2018 concentrations of CO2 reached 407.8 parts per million (ppm), up from 405.5 ppm a year previously. The report says last year's increase in emissions was bigger than the previous 12 months.

