Commonwealth Day Images To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Special Day

Before being termed as Commonwealth Day, the day was known as Empire Day. The day marked the celebration of the British Empire- a group of countries that the United Kingdom ruled over until the year 1997. Initially, the Empire consisted of around 35 percent of the world's surface, including the more significant parts of North America, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The day was used to be celebrated every year on Queen Victoria's birthday - May 24. However, it was later shifted in March, but still, in many countries including India, the day is celebrated on May 24.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Hails PM Modi & India's Covid Response; Secretary-Gen Eyes Multilateralism

Commonwealth Day 2020: Significance & why is it celebrated

Commonwealth Day is observed in countries that were once under the reign of the British Empire. As per official records, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia are the oldest-standing members of the Commonwealth since the year 1931. Among this, Canada is the largest member at nearly 10 million sq.km, and India is one of the most populous members with over one billion inhabitants.

After the death of Queen Victoria on January 22, 1901, her birthday, May 24, was celebrated from May 24, 1902, as Empire Day. Commonwealth Day has a vital significance this year, as 2020 marks the 71st anniversary of the modern Commonwealth. The current Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people. It is said that observance of this day is not uniform as each country observes the day in its way.

For instance, in the UK, the day starts with the Union Jack flying over government buildings. Later, a particular speech is given by the Queen. Also, members of the Royal Family - including the Queen – mostly attend special services on this day as well. However, in Canada, the Canadian Flag is usually flown alongside the Union Jack. Moreover, in some of the British possessions in the Caribbean, special flag-raising ceremonies are performed to commemorate the day.

Organisations working with Commonwealth

The Commonwealth is often known as 'family' of nations. Several organisations are working with them. Some of the organisations are The Commonwealth Secretariat, The Commonwealth Foundation, and The Commonwealth of Learning.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Impact: CGF Postpones 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games To 2023

ALSO READ: 'Only Essential Travel To India': Foreign And Commonwealth Office

ALSO READ: Harry, Meghan Do Their Last Royal Job At Commonwealth Event