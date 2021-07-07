COP26 Summit To Be Held In Glasgow; UK All Set To Host In November

The United Kingdom is set to host the COP26 climate change summit this year in Glasgow, Paris. The summit is scheduled to begin on October 31 and last till November 12. On Wednesday, July7, the UK govt announced that the World leaders will be at the Climate Change conference on November 1& 2 in Glasgow to discuss the measures to tackle climate change.



As per the statement released by the government, the schedule has been set for the summit, which will commence with the conference of leaders from across the globe. "Beginning with the World Leaders Summit on 1 and 2 November, each day will focus on a different theme, from advancing progress on key priorities like clean energy, zero-emission transport and protecting nature, to ensuring the participation of women, girls and young people is at the centre of climate action,” the statement read.



Objectives of COP26 2021

The programme aims to drive forward climate ambition and action against key issues alongside two weeks of intensive climate negotiations in Glasgow, the United Kingdom's Presidency Programme for COP26 revealed. With Climate change and action in focus, other themes ‘like science, innovation and inclusivity will run throughout the programme’.The stress, however, will remain on ‘the need to mitigate climate change, adapt to its impacts, and mobilise public and private finance’.

Alongside the programme arranged for the Summit, other formal negotiations will also run. ‘The Presidency programme will run alongside the formal negotiations, which sit at the heart of the UN summit and will focus on closing off the outstanding aspects of the Paris Agreement,’ the statement read. Based on an ANI report, the COP26 President Alok Sharma said: "The COP26 summit in Glasgow is our best hope of safeguarding the planet for everyone, building a brighter future and keeping the 1.5C target alive." "I have been pleased to see progress and momentum on the four key goals I have been taking to governments across the world and the presidency programme will continue this throughout the two weeks of the summit. From finance to energy and gender to adaptation these are vital issues that need to be addressed to make COP26 inclusive and successful," he added.

As per the official website of UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021, “The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.” The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining forces with civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change to inspire climate action ahead of COP26.The summit is dedicated to set several goals to ensure climate protection.

(Image: ANI)