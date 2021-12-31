Omicron Cases In India Live Updates: India's Tally Soars To 1000, States Issue COVID Curbs

Quick links:
After the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to rise exponentially, the state government on Thursday imposed further curbs to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. While not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering at any point in time, the maximum number of attendees has now been restricted to 50 persons. Moreover, the new order stipulates that only 20 persons can attend the last rites.
Apart from this, the competent authority has been empowered to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in places that attract large crowds such as tourist spots, beaches, open grounds, etc. Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5368 novel coronavirus cases, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754. At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state.
Meanwhile, 198 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the state on December 30 out of which 30 had returned from abroad. Overall, a total of 450 persons have been infected with Omicron in Maharashtra so far whereas 125 of them have already tested negative.
Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.
He said stringent curbs have been put in place as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check the spread of COVID-19 and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will decide on implementing more restrictions.
However, a statement from Jain's office said, "According to GRAP, a Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi. For the time being, the government has decided not to issue a Level 2 alert. Alerts will be issued according to GRAP in Delhi." It also said 54 per cent of the new cases in the capital have tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Of the hospitalised Covid patients in Delhi, 115 do not have any symptoms and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure. None of the hospitalised patients is on oxygen support, Jain said.
"Indeed, the variant is gradually spreading in the community and its proportion will increase in the coming days," Jain said when asked if Omicron will be the dominant variant in an imminent third wave of the pandemic.
He also said of the 200 coronavirus cases in Delhi hospitals, only 102 belong to the city. Also, 115 patients are those who were directly taken to hospitals from the airport.
Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 38 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 135 – a figure it last saw over six months ago, official data showed.
Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 17 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 90, the data showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh followed by Lucknow (109) and Ghaziabad, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.
Uttar Pradesh has 645 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 473 on Wednesday, the data showed.
So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities, according to the official data.
Gautam Buddh Nagar had on June 18 recorded 135 active cases of coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases had reduced to single digit figures both in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad but surged again this month amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, as night curfews were also brought back in UP from December 25.
The first shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID tablet arrived in Israel on December 30, at Ben-Gurion airport, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. According to PM Bennett, Paxlovid, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral therapy tablet, will aid the country in combating the current omicron variant outbreak. Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, along with officials of his ministry, negotiated the contract to bring in the Paxlovid pills with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
"Pfizer's medication has arrived today in Israel, among the first countries in the world (to receive it). It is an important addition to our toolbox in fighting the pandemic," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.
ממשיכים להיות חלוצים עולמיים במאבק בקורונה ולהגן על בריאות אזרחי ישראל 🇮🇱— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 30, 2021
לפני מספר שבועות התחלנו לקדם את רכש התרופה החדשה נגד נגיף הקורונה, ובזכות המאמץ והנחישות שלנו, זה קורה: היום הגיעה התרופה של פייזר לישראל, זו בשורה חשובה ותרומה משמעותית לסל הכלים שלנו למאבק במגפה. >> pic.twitter.com/VSSJWIVzVs
Amid the surge of the new Omicron variant in the United States, children admitting in the hospitals is creating near-record numbers, with specialists lamenting the fact that most of the children have been unvaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 334 children, who are 17 and under that age, were admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus disease each day during the week of December 21 to 27, which is a 58% rise than the previous week.
Further, the pandemic's last high point was in early September, when hospital admission of children was an average of 342 per day, according to the CDC. The CDC data also revealed that roughly 14% of 5- to 11-year-olds are totally vaccinated two months after immunizations were approved. However, the percentage among 12- to 17-year-olds is greater, at over 53%.
Around 263 Omicron cases have been detected in the NCR. According to health department data, Delhi recorded 1,313 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the greatest single-day increase since May 26, while the positive rate increased to 1.73 per cent. In the national territory, no new deaths have been reported. Earlier, on May 26, the national capital reported 1,491 cases, 1.93 per cent of which were positive, and 130 deaths.
With stringent measures imposed by the Delhi government for the New Year’s celebrations in the backdrop of surging COVID cases, Delhites have started preparing to celebrate the event in their own way. As all restaurants, bars and clubs have been prohibited from holding celebratory parties on New Year's eve in the national capital, people in Delhi were seen queuing up outside the liquor and wine shops on Thursday.
On Dec 30, in a video that went viral, a huge crowd was seen lining up outside a liquor shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. The video was uploaded by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Reportedly, the incident was recorded at the Kikar wala chowk in Karol Bagh.
While some people were startled to see such a massive crowd, others called it ‘history repeating itself,’ as in the past when stringent lockdowns were announced, people were seen crowding outside the liquor shop to hoard up alcohol.
India's tally of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID on Thursday crossed 1,000 on the back of Maharashtra reporting its highest single-day infection with the new strain, as states further tightened measures to deal with the surge in coronavirus cases.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, said Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the variant of concern has been found in 46 per cent of the latest samples of regular COVID cases analysed in the national capital.
The Goa government has decided to test for COVID all international passengers, including those travelling from 'non-high risk' countries on their arrival at the airport while West Bengal is to suspend all direct flights from the UK and other 'high-risk' countries from January 3.
According to the latest data available from the Centre and the states in the night, the total number of Omicron cases in the country was around 1,200.
Maharashtra reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, the state health department said in a release. With this, the tally of these cases in the state rose to 450.