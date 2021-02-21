Could A Nasal Spray Help Kill Coronavirus? Here's What Experts Say

More reports and evidence are emerging surrounding the efficacy of the nasal spray in helping with coronavirus. According to Express UK, French pharmaceutical company Pharma & Beauty (P&B) has said that COVID nasal sprays are capable of killing 99.9 per cent of the virus, which, if true, would technically make them more effective than the vaccine. Now, with this encouraging news and with COVID-19 vaccine programs, experts believe that there is a conceivable end to the pandemic.

According to reports, Pharma and Beauty have said that the nasal spray works by “mechanically dislodging” infectious agents in the nasal cavity. This, in turn, facilitates their evacuation and “locally” reduces the viral load. Even though this is encouraging news, experts have still warned that this is by no means a replacement for the coronavirus vaccine. They said that the nasal spray’s effectiveness is confirmed, but it still acts as a temporary solution.

The pharmaceutical company said that unlike vaccines, the nasal sprays would need regular re-application. They explained that the sprays produce nitric oxide, a nano molecule already present in the body, which disrupts the development of a “viral load”. Further, Pankaj Sharma, who is a professor of Neurology at Royal Holloway, said that the spray aims to kill the infection where it grows, in the back of the throat.

Nasal spray can’t replace vaccine

While speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Sharma said that nitric oxide is present in everyone's body and it keeps the blood vessels dilated and is involved in immunity. He explained that when it comes into contact with viruses or bacteria, it kills it dead virtually on contact, by disrupting the structural integrity of the virus. Further, Sharma added that the infection incubates there for seven days and if it gets to a certain viral load, then it drifts down through the trachea into the lungs, which causes symptoms.

The nasal spray would destroy the virus, however, it requires a regular application to maintain its effectiveness, Sharma said. The spray would serve as another tool people could use rather than a definitive solution to contracting the disease. Moreover, doctors have warned people not to conflate them with vaccines, which train the immune system to prevent infection. Experts have said the nasal sprays could tide people over until vaccination, but they can’t replace them.

