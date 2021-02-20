Another new coronavirus variant now detected in 13 countries

A new variant of coronavirus has been detected in the UK prompting authorities to initiate door to door testing. As per a report published by the University of Edinburgh, the new strain has also been detected in 12 other countries including Nigeria and the US. The variant has been named B.1.125 and contains a specific mutation in spike protein that might make the existing vaccines jabs less effective.

As per a report by the Guardian, the mutation-E48K- has also been found in the previously detected UK, South African and Brazilian variant. Speaking to the British media outlet, Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading said that it was because of the E484K variant that the South African variant has been resisitant to the vaccine adding that it could be similar for this new variant too.

This is the second variant of COVID-19 detected in Britan with the first being detected in December last month. Earlier this month, British scientists said that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, first detected in the United Kingdom, is likely linked to the increased hospitalisation and higher mortality rate. In a new study, British government scientists have supported the earlier theory that the new variant is not just highly contagious but also more lethal, contributing to increased deaths in the country. Scientists had earlier said there is a "realistic possibility" the new variant may be contributing to increased deaths, now they say it is "likely" it is causing more deaths than all other previous mutations of the virus.

COVID-19 situation in the UK

The UK is witnessing a second wave at the moment, which is likely being fuelled by the new strain of the COVID-19 virus. As of February 20, the UK has recorded more than 4,095,269 and over 119,920 COVID-19 related deaths. The UK has passed its peak from recording an average of over 50,000 new cases to now at 15,000 cases per day. However, the infection rate is still high compared to some of the other nations in the most affected countries' list.