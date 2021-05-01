COVID-19: Scientists Urge WHO To Look Beyond Animals In Virus Origin Probe

A group of scientists recently urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to convene another investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that looks beyond animal sources. According to Bloomberg, the scientists in an open letter proposed specific steps on what any new probe should take into account. They suggested the WHO to ensure that a team undertake studies without the “unnecessary presence” of government officials of the host country, remove any veto powers in the member-selection process and a mandate for broad access to data, records and samples.

Since the virus first jumped international borders, WHO has attracted flak from the west for being complacent towards China. However, earlier this year, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus finally stiffened his tone and sent a team of experts to investigate the origins of the pandemic. On March 30, the global health body released its first report compiled jointly by experts from WHO and China.

In their report, they nullified that the infection originated in a Chinese lab. Although, they accepted that the coronavirus probably emerged in bats and then jumped off to humans via an intermediary animal. But, they said that there was not enough evidence to identify species or to pinpoint where the spillover first occurred.

WHO Chief confirms follow up studies on COVID origin

Tedros said that he is ready to deploy additional missions involving special experts. “There will be follow-up assessments, that's what we expect," he told an online briefing on April 1 adding that “engagement” is expected to start as soon as possible. However, he also said that the additional probe will again require China’s cooperation.

Soon after the report was made public, India applauded the findings saying that it was an “important first step.” However, it warned WHO against the report being the final conclusion in the COVID-19 origins. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called for further studies, including an understanding of the earliest human cases and clusters. Additionally, the United States, the United Kingdom and at least 12 other countries also condemned the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on the novel coronavirus' origin, as well as berated China for failing to disclose the raw data to the WHO’s investigative teams for probing initial cases from the outbreak.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)

