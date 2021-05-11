Egypt To Produce 60 MN Doses Of Chinese Sinovac COVID Vaccine From Next Month

Egypt will produce 60 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine starting next month. The country is currently battling the third wave of COVID-19 and despite multiple efforts, the Egyptian administration has failed to procure vaccine shots including that from AstraZeneca Plc. Now, with the domestic production of the vaccine, Egypt hopes to expand the mass vaccination drive.

Earlier, the country’s health ministry had said that they aim to produce 80 million doses of Chinese vaccine and 40 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine. However, on May 10, Mohammed Abdel Fattah, head of the central administration for preventive Affairs at Egypt’s Ministry of Health said that they would produce 60 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Additionally, he also confirmed that Egypt would be receiving jabs of at least three vaccines- AstraZeneca, Sputnik and Sincvac in the near future.

Meanwhile, the caseload of coronavirus is no an upwards trajectory. According to the latest tally, the country has registered 238,560 cases and 13,972 fatalities till now. Amidst the pandemic, Fattah called upon Egyptian residents to take the vaccines at the earliest, noting that demand to become vaccinated has increased, especially after the outbreak of the Indian variant.

Egypt sends aid to India

Egypt delivered 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, 20 ventilators, 8000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical equipment to India via 3 aircraft on Monday, May 10. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appreciated support from Egypt during these unprecedented times.

While sharing a picture on Twitter, Bagchi wrote, "Fast expanding relations. 3 aircrafts loaded with medical equipment arrive from Egypt. Total shipment includes 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, 20 ventilators, 8000 vials of Remdesivir & other medical equipment. Deeply appreciate this support from our friend." According to the reports, the supplies shipped to India in cooperation with the Egyptian armed forces. India Embassy in Egypt has conveyed gratitude to the government and citizens of Egypt for their generous support. It wrote on Twitter, "Greatly appreciate Egypt's gesture of generous support. #IndiaEgypt."

Image: AP