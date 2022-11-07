Egypt's COP27 Wi-Fi Blocks Internet Access To News Portals, Human Rights Groups

As COP27 kicked off in Egypt on Sunday, attendees of the climate change conference noticed that the internet connection at the summit blocked access to websites of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) and some news portals, according to The Guardian. The list of blocked websites includes HRW, which is set to conduct a panel discussion at the conference. It also includes Qatar-based news outlet Al Jazeera, American publishing platform Medium, and Egypt’s sole independent news outlet, Mada Masr.

The observation of attendees was backed by Alexandria Villaseñor, an activist associated with climate organisation 'Earth Uprising'. In a post on Twitter, Villaseñor wrote: “There are so many blocked websites in Egypt at #Cop27, that it is noticeable and hard for us to work. We can’t use our @Earth_Uprising Medium site, because Medium is blocked. News agencies we refer to are blocked. There is no climate action without truth and information.”

HRW environment director Richard Pearshouse also commented on the internet ban, and claimed that “Egyptian authorities have blocked access to about 700 websites, including independent news media and civil society groups.” Pearshouse said that the move halts access to crucial information that could encourage insightful discussions, including environmental and human rights issues. "Effective climate action requires more people voicing opinions, not fewer,” he said.

HRW also recalled the Egyptian government’s recent crackdown on independent research and environmental activists prior to the summit, which instilled fears of arrests and shutdowns of organizations. “Another obstacle to independent research is the severe limitation on access to information,” it said, adding that the censorship, teamed up with journalist prosecutions, has caused major challenges in accessing information and reporting on important matters concerning the environment.

Does Egypt attempt to control the public's access to information?

Attendees of COP27 are now fearing that blocking access to certain websites is an attempt by Egyptian authorities to detach climate talks from issues of human rights, and overall control and limit the information received by attendees inside the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Egypt has had a long history of blocking internet access to independent news websites like Mada Masr and Al Jazeera, following the imprisonment of the latter’s journalists. Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian journalist for Al Jazeera, served four years in Egypt’s prison without any charges or trial, and was accused of disseminating fake news and being a threat to national security. He was later released in February 2021.