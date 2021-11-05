EXPLAINED: PM Modi's 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' Pitch At COP26 Climate Summit

At COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a global grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime, was met with acclaim from world powers. Even during his Independence Day speech last year, PM Modi had pitched the same formula for solar energy.

In 2020's Independence Day speech, PM Modi had said, "India has shown that march towards development is possible by balancing the environment. Today, India is inspiring the entire world with its vision of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid,' particularly in the field of solar energy."

What is 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula?

Citing the benefits of solar energy, PM Modi addressed the COP26 Summit in Glasgow and stated that the energy from the Sun was not only clean, but also sustainable. The only challenge that it posed was that it was available during the daytime and heavily dependent on the weather. To tackle this, PM Modi suggested 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a worldwide grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime.

"Solar energy is totally clean and sustainable. Challenge is that this energy is only available during the daytime and is dependent on the weather. 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' is the solution to this problem. Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted to anywhere and anytime," he said.

"'One Sun, One World & One Grid' will not only reduce storage needs, but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not just reduce carbon footprints and energy cost, it will also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries and regions," he added.

Benefits of the 'One Sun One World One Grid' initiative

Massive amount of energy is only accessible during the daytime and is weather-dependent. Therefore, the solution to this problem is the 'One Sun One World One Grid' initiative. This program will contribute to the creation of a global grid that allows renewable energy to be sent anywhere, at any point in time. Further, it will aid in the reduction of storage requirements as well as the feasibility of solar projects. The OSOWOG effort will help to cut carbon emissions and save money on electricity. It will open up new channels of communication between regions and nations.

India and the United Kingdom had decided in May 2021 to merge the Green Grids Initiative and the One Sun One World One Grid projects to launch GGI-OSOWOG at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow in November 2021. GGI-OSOWOG will provide additional technical, commercial, and scientific collaboration to assist enable cross-border renewable power transfer projects, which will give OSOWOG its worldwide infrastructure.