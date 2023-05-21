FIPIC Summit In Papua New Guinea To See 'rare' Participation From Leaders Of 14 Countries

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Hiroshima, Japan, he departed for his next visit to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The Prime Minister will have a packed visit to Port Moresby where he will host the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation [FIPIC] jointly with Prime Minister of PNG, James Marape.

FIPIC Summit

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit serves as a platform for fostering cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, climate change, and sustainable development. It is a multinational grouping developed in 2014 for cooperation between India and 14 Pacific Islands nations which include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries, which is rare as normally all of them hardly ever converge together due to connectivity and other issues. This 2023 Summit which will be attended by leaders from all 14 countries, presents a unique opportunity for collaboration and dialogue. The convergence of these nations, facing geographical and connectivity challenges, underscores the importance and potential of strengthening ties between India and the Pacific region.

'Never-seen-before' ceremonial welcome in Papua New Guinea

The arrival of PM Modi in Papua New Guinea will have an exceptional response from the host country. Despite the usual practice of not organising ceremonial receptions after sunset, the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister will personally receive PM Modi at the airport on Sunday, along with a fully studded ceremonial welcome.

Australian Engagements and the 'Little India' Announcement

After the Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will visit Australia, where significant community events will take place, strengthening the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations. Notably, the Harris Park area in Parramatta, Sydney, will be officially designated as "Little India", highlighting the vibrant Indian diaspora and their invaluable contributions to Australian society. This announcement which will happen during PM Modi's community event symbolises the deep-rooted connections and mutual respect between India and Australia.