Fireworks Likely At UNGA As Trump & Xi Jinping To Address Assembly Just Minutes Apart

The UN General Assembly is currently in session and US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping are scheduled to address the assembly on the morning of September 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also address the member states. The United Nations recently celebrated 75 years of the organization's inception and for the first time, the UNGA will be meeting virtually.

Virtual UN General Assembly

As per an Axios report, the US President has promised to put forward a strong message tackling China. On the other hand, Xi Jinping is expected to advocate for further global cooperation and also to claim that it can be an effective world leader. 173-world leaders, the most in UN history, will be attending the Assembly virtually.

The US has recently started the procedure for “snapback” mechanism at the UN Security Council in an effort to reimpose sanctions on Iran. The US also unilaterally decided to reimpose UN sanctions on the country which would prevent others from selling conventional arms to Iran after the expiry of a UN embargo next month. But many world leaders including Germany, France and the United Kingdom have refused to follow the sanctions leaving the US alone in its demands.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been high ever since the US under President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and started trying to reimpose sanctions on Iran. The other signatories of the deal have been desperately trying to peep the nuclear deal alive.

China, meanwhile, is at its weakest global standing of the modern era, being finally called out from far and wide for a long list of transgressions, ranging from expansionism, military aggression, spreading Covid worldwide, dumping of low quality products, rampant IP violations, theft, espionage, and much more.

