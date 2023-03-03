Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Backs India's Bid For Permanent UNSC Seat; 'West Has No Option But...'

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair advocated for India’s permanent membership to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). On Friday, Blair participated in the latest edition of the Raisina Dialogue. The panel discussion included Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen. The three dignitaries talked about wide-ranging issues. During the panel discussion, the ex-British PM talked about the recent rise of India at the global platform and asserted that India not being part of the UNSC is “absurd”.

"It is absurd to think that India is not a permanent member of the UNSC, but you can say that for other countries as well. The West has no option but to share the power. The question is how to make diplomacy in the new world," Blair asserted on Friday. “The rise of India is a pointer that we are in a new era. India's position today is potentially more powerful than it's ever been. And India is expected to lead the Global South in a manner like never before,” he added. The former UK PM expressed the need to understand the shifting geo-politics and called the progress made by India "remarkable".

Jaishankar calls India’s growth ‘rebalancing’

In the Friday Panel discussion, the three panellists talked about the exponential growth of the Indian economy. In September last year, the Indian economy took over the British economy in terms of size, making it the fifth largest economy in the world. The Indian EAM touched upon the change in power dynamics when it comes to economy or cricket. "I'd call it rebalancing. It's history switch hitting...India in a very unusual position,once more decisively upwardly mobile which a lot of other civilisational states aren't in position to do,” the EAM asserted.

In the presence of legendary cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Jaishankar used a cricket analogy to describe the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts at 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it," Jaishankar exclaimed.