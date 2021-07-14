'Fully Vaccinated People Infected By COVID-19 Delta Variant Remain Asymptomatic': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that fully vaccinated people can still catch COVID-19, however, the risk is decreased significantly. According to WHO chief scientist, the COVID-19 vaccine shots have protected most people from severe sickness or death due to the virus. Dr Soumya Swaminathan cited reports of vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant and said that most cases are mild or asymptomatic infections.

In addition, Swaminathan added that hospitalisations are also increasing in some parts of the world where the Delta variant is on a surge. However, she further added that most of these places have low vaccine coverage. As per reports, the recent severe cases which involved hospitalisation and death were among people who were not vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also stated that infections in fully vaccinated people are rare.

Even so, the WHO scientist has informed that vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID-19 and transmit it to others. Therefore, people have been urged to wear masks and follow social distancing. In addition, recent studies too have suggested that fully vaccinated people who are later infected with the virus shed it less as compared to the ones who are not vaccinated. As per WHO officials, more studies are required to judge the impact of vaccination on transmissibility.

COVID-19 in India

India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to the Health Ministry data on Tuesday. The new cases brought the total tally to 30.91 million. In addition, data shows that more than 3 crore people have recovered so far while the death toll has risen to 4,10,784.