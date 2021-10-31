G20 Leaders Issue Declaration Post Summit, Vows To Vaccinate 70% Of World By Mid-2022

Quick links:
Realising the primary objectives of a G20 Summit, the recently-concluded conclave in Rome issued a Summit declaration wherein fellow member nations, including India, 'agree' to take on certain goals and approaches. G20 leaders and Heads of State further adopted the 'Rome Declaration'; the communiqué passed a stern message under the health section where member states have agreed that COVID immunization is a global public good.
Notably, the G-20 leaders' declaration further stated, "We look forward to meeting again in Indonesia in 2022, in India in 2023 and in Brazil in 2024."
The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, EU, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK and USA. The G20 Countries together represent around 90% of global GDP, 80% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.
The prime objectives of the G20 include:
After the G20 Summit, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the COP26 in Glasgow wherein, he is expected to pitch for collective measures to deal with the situation in Afghanistan. On November 1, PM Modi will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders' Summit and participate around themes of climate change, mitigation, adaption and clean technology and innovation at Glasgow, the Foreign Secretary stated.