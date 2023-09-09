G20: Mauritius PM Congratulates India On Chandrayaan-3, Discusses Space Collaboration

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the spectacular success of India’s moon mission, as both the leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit. PM Jugnauth discussed possibilities of further collaboration in the space sector between the two nations. Earlier, the Mauritian Prime Minister has expressed gratitude for India’s support on the issue of Chagos Archipelago.

PM @KumarJugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India's commitment… pic.twitter.com/L6BDSpIAIV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

The two leaders were pleased as they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, as the meeting is taking place in a year when both India and Mauritius are celebrating 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Jugnauth called it a milestone which needs to be celebrated.

PM @narendramodi met PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius, a key partner integral to India’s vision SAGAR. Both leaders enthusiastically acknowledged the significant enhancement of the India-Mauritius bilateral relationship, commemorating its remarkable 75th anniversary this year. pic.twitter.com/y0vCNQ9Fk1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 8, 2023

As soon as he landed in India, Jugnauth hailed India’s efforts in helping the island nation in its fight against decolonisation. India has significantly supported Mauritius over the issue of Chagos Archipelago, as the nation faces two challenges there- shadow of British colonial past and American strategic interest. "Let me seize this opportunity to thank Govt of India, PM Narendra Modi for the staunch and consistent support that India has been extending to us in our fight for decolonisation,” said Jugnauth over India’s support in its fight.

India is hosting the G20 summit on September 9-10 at the national capital. The theme for the summit is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future). The Mauritius Prime Minister has thanked India for extending a special invitation to the Republic of Mauritius. New Delhi has invited Mauritius as a ‘Guest Country’ to attend the summit.

