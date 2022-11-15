G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Outlines India’s Agenda At G20 Presidency

British PM Rishi Sunak has said that he is commited to a trade deal with India. However, he adds that it is important to get the nitty gritty right. Meanwhile, 10 Downing Street has released a statement announing 3,000 visas for Indian professionals.

UK wants market access to India, which is important for UK, especially more so after Brexit. India wants UK to liberalise its immigration rules in return. It is unclear if the 3,000 visas will be enough for New Delhi.