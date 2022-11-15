Last Updated:

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Outlines India’s Agenda At G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from the world's major economies arrived in Indonesia's Bali in order to attend the G20 summit, being held against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war that has added to the challenges brought about by the devastating Covid pandemic.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
G20

IMAGE: @PMO/Twitter

pointer
20:32 IST, November 16th 2022
'United by friendship', says Rishi Sunak

After meeting with PM Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak has written that India and UK are united by friendship. India plays an increasingly important role for UK, especially after Brexit. UK is seeking access to India's market and India wants UK to liberalise its immigration rules in exchange. 

 

pointer
20:32 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi gifts silver bowl to Indonesian President Joko Widodo

PM Modi has gifted a silver bowl from Surat and a shawl from Himachal Pradesh to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, at the end of the G20 summit, Indonesian President handed over the G20 presidency to India. 

 

pointer
20:12 IST, November 16th 2022
Video of Xi Jinping expressing displeasure to Trudeau emerges

A video is doing the rounds on social media which depicts Xi Jinping expressing displeasure to Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau. Xi seems to be complaining about the details of his meeting with Trudeau being "leaked" to the press. Trudeau pushes back against Xi's claims and informs his that Canada belives in free and open dailouge. 

 

pointer
16:46 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi gifts UK PM Rishi Sunak a handmade textile from Gujarat, depicting Maa Durga

PM Modi has gifted British PM Rishi Sunak a handmade textile from Gujarat, which depicts Maa Durga. The hadmande textile is known as "Mata Ni Pachedi" and it is offered at the altar of temples. 

 

pointer
16:35 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi departs Bali, Indonesia

After attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indoneisa, PM Modi has now departed the island nation. The two days witnessed numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The next G20 summit will be held in India. 

 

pointer
15:53 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak meet

PM Modi has met with UK's PM Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Rishi Sunak said that, "there's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency." He also added that he is commited to a trade deal with India. 

UK has announced 3,000 visas for Indian professionals. 

 

pointer
15:46 IST, November 16th 2022
Australia's PM says it was wonderful to meet his friend PM Modi

Australia's PM Anthony Albanese has said that it was woderful to meet his friend PM Modi. Albanese said that he discussed ways to deepen India - Australia ties, especially regarding how both nations can work together in the Indo-Pacific. 

 

pointer
15:20 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi meets with Australia's PM

PM Modi met with Australia's PM Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. India and Australia are both members of the Quad. India and Australia's diplomatic relationship has become more important due to the threat posed by China.
 

 

pointer
15:09 IST, November 16th 2022
Rishi Sunak says he is committed to trade deal with India

British PM Rishi Sunak has said that he is commited to a trade deal with India. However, he adds that it is important to get the nitty gritty right. Meanwhile, 10 Downing Street has released a statement announing 3,000 visas for Indian professionals. 

UK wants market access to India, which is important for UK, especially more so after Brexit. India wants UK to liberalise its immigration rules in return. It is unclear if the 3,000 visas will be enough for New Delhi. 

 

pointer
14:47 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi holds meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

PM Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

“PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni  exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change. The two leaders also focused on ways to enhance economic partnership between our countries,” read a statement by the prime minister’s office. 

 

pointer
14:43 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Bali

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit to hold bilateral talks on matters related to defence and economy. 

"This is our third meeting this year & we built on strong ground covered during the Inter-Governmental consultations held earlier. We discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues," PM Modi said. 

 

pointer
13:54 IST, November 16th 2022
G20 resolution adopts PM Modi's 'not an era of war' message to Putin

PM Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia resonated with leaders at the G20 summit and was adopted in the resolution. 

“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," the communique said. 

 

pointer
13:01 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi meets Singapore PM in Bali

Indian Prime Narendra Modi met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali to hold bilateral discussions. 

"PM Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors such as the green economy, renewable energy, FinTech and deepening trade relations. Singapore is an impotent pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy," the prime minister's office said. 

 

pointer
13:01 IST, November 16th 2022
India gets G20 Presidency, PM Modi calls it 'matter of pride'

PM Narendra Modi delivered an address at the closing session of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali and expressed India’s pride in taking over the summit’s presidency. 

“It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change,” he said, according to ANI. 

pointer
12:57 IST, November 16th 2022
India gets G20 Presidency at Bali closing ceremony

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the G20 presidency as he was handed the baton by Indonesian president Joko Widodo at the closing session of the summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

 

pointer
12:31 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi highlights India's G20 agenda for next year

PM Modi, who is currently at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, spoke about India taking the summit's presidency next year. "India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action," he said. 

pointer
12:03 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi highlights India’s theme for next year’s G20 presidency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during G20’s Session III that “India will work jointly with G20 partners” during its presidency next year. “Principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the PM said, according to ANI. 

pointer
11:30 IST, November 16th 2022
Trudeau meets Jinping, highlights ‘serious concerns’ about Chinese interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia’s Bali as the leaders attend the G20 summit. According to CBC News, Trudeau spoke about the “serious concerns” that Canada has been experiencing due to suspected activities of interference by China.

pointer
10:25 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi meets France's Emmanuel Macron

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit. 

 

pointer
10:09 IST, November 16th 2022
G7 and NATO issue joint statement on Poland missile attack

After an emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden, NATO and G7 issued a joint statement on the recent missile attack in Poland that killed two people. 

"We condemn barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities & civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. We discussed explosion that took place in eastern part of Poland near border with Ukraine," the statement read. 

“We offer full support & assistance with Poland’s investigation... reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine & it's people as well as our readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks, even as G20 meets to deal with wider impacts of war,” it added.

pointer
10:09 IST, November 16th 2022
Biden trips while climbing stairs, Indonesia’s Joko Widodo helps

US President Joe Biden appeared to stumble as he climbed up a staircase with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo at a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of the G20 summit. 
 

 

pointer
09:14 IST, November 16th 2022
Biden convenes emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia

US President Joe Biden called an emergency meeting with leaders from the Group of Seven and NATO on Wednesday during his Indonesia visit to discuss the suspected Russian missile attack that killed two people in Poland. 
“There is preliminary information that contests that. It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see,” Biden told reporters, according to AP.

pointer
08:24 IST, November 16th 2022
G20 leaders take part in final sessions of the summit

G20 leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the second day of the summit by visiting a Mangrove forest in Bali, Indonesia for holding the final sessions. 

 

pointer
07:15 IST, November 16th 2022
Rishi Sunak to hold meeting with Xi Jinping

UK PM Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, becoming the first UK prime minister to meet with the Chinese president in almost five years.

pointer
06:00 IST, November 16th 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses G20 as G19 summit to snub Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the G20 summit as the "G19" to snub Russia over his country's invasion. In a video speech made to the leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia, Zelennskyy said: "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped." He requested for the extension of a Ukrainian grain export deal due to expire soon. Ukraine's leader addressed the G20 as the "G19" constantly. 

 

pointer
05:56 IST, November 16th 2022
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov says West trying to politicize G20

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the Western nations of trying to “politicise” a joint declaration at the G20 summit. Lavrov slammed the G20 leaders for bringing up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the agenda. "Our Western colleagues tried in every way to make that declaration politicised and tried to push through language that implied condemning the actions of the Russian Federation on behalf of the entire G20, which includes us," Lavrov was quoted as saying. "But let's do this in a fair way and let's make it clear that, on this topic, we have differences," he added.  "Yes, there is a war going on in Ukraine, a hybrid war that the West has unleashed and been preparing for years," said Russian FM. 

pointer
01:04 IST, November 16th 2022
PM Modi says India, Indonesia ‘90 nautical miles close’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed relations between India and Indonesia, saying that the two nations stand "strong during both good and difficult times". In 2018, said PM Modi, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, "we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri."

“That year when I came to Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality, we are not 90 nautical miles apart but 90 nautical miles close" PM Modi stressed. 

pointer
22:55 IST, November 15th 2022
PM Modi shares G20 Bali highlights for the day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared the G20 Summit highlights from Bali. 

 

pointer
22:32 IST, November 15th 2022
'India can learn a lot from Indonesia,' says PM Modi

PM Modi at the G20 summit underscored that India can learn a lot from Indonesia as two nations share historical bilateral ties. “A few months back, on 15th Aug, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Indonesia's independence day comes two days after India's - on 17th August. But Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India. There is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia" PM Modi said in Bali. 

“But in its 75-year-old long development journey, there is a lot that India can give to Indonesia. India's talent, technology, innovation, industry have made an identity for themselves before the world. Several big companies of the world have an Indian-origin CEO" he added.

pointer
21:04 IST, November 15th 2022
Joe Biden skips Gala dinner at G-20 Summit in Bali

The G20 gala dinner has world leaders from all around the world on its guest list. However, one prominent figure, who was found missing from the Gala dinner, was none other than the president of the USA, Joe Biden. The Washington Times reported that President Biden, “unexpectedly skipped” the gala dinner, which was held on Tuesday at the G20 Summit in Bali Indonesia.  

Read more here

COMMENT