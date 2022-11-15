G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Outlines India’s Agenda At G20 Presidency

Quick links:
IMAGE: @PMO/Twitter
After meeting with PM Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak has written that India and UK are united by friendship. India plays an increasingly important role for UK, especially after Brexit. UK is seeking access to India's market and India wants UK to liberalise its immigration rules in exchange.
United by friendship— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 16, 2022
एक मज़बूत दोस्ती
🇬🇧🇮🇳 @NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/uJXRriCVwg
PM Modi has gifted a silver bowl from Surat and a shawl from Himachal Pradesh to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, at the end of the G20 summit, Indonesian President handed over the G20 presidency to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts Silver Bowl from Surat and Kinnauri Shawl from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh to Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/IYIeKIVT7z— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
A video is doing the rounds on social media which depicts Xi Jinping expressing displeasure to Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau. Xi seems to be complaining about the details of his meeting with Trudeau being "leaked" to the press. Trudeau pushes back against Xi's claims and informs his that Canada belives in free and open dailouge.
Canadian PM threatened by Xi here on camera, after Trudeau told domestic media that he’d raised political interference with Xi. Xi here saying “if you’re genuine, then we can communicate. Otherwise it’s hard to say” pic.twitter.com/eKtdFI47UF— Vicky Xu / 许秀中 (@xu_xiuzhong) November 16, 2022
PM Modi has gifted British PM Rishi Sunak a handmade textile from Gujarat, which depicts Maa Durga. The hadmande textile is known as "Mata Ni Pachedi" and it is offered at the altar of temples.
PM Modi gifts UK PM Rishi Sunak Mata Ni Pachedi.— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
It is a handmade textile of Gujarat and an offering in temple shrines which house Mother Goddess. The name is derived from Gujarati words ‘Mata’ meaning ‘mother goddess’, ‘Ni’ meaning ‘belonging to’ & ‘Pachedi’ meaning ‘backdrop’ pic.twitter.com/ycf3sffy15
After attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indoneisa, PM Modi has now departed the island nation. The two days witnessed numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The next G20 summit will be held in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for India from Bali, Indonesia after attending the #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/EFnG3BTW92— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
PM Modi has met with UK's PM Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Rishi Sunak said that, "there's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency." He also added that he is commited to a trade deal with India.
UK has announced 3,000 visas for Indian professionals.
Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak met on the margins of @g20org Summit in Bali. The leaders exchanged views on further strengthening the India-UK cooperation in various sectors including commerce and defence. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/DL4gfH8jeI— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022
#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summithttps://t.co/O0mCOiUq3s— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
Australia's PM Anthony Albanese has said that it was woderful to meet his friend PM Modi. Albanese said that he discussed ways to deepen India - Australia ties, especially regarding how both nations can work together in the Indo-Pacific.
So wonderful to see my friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, and to celebrate the rich connections between our two countries and our people. We had a discussion on how India and Australia can work more closely on Indo-Pacific security, including as Quad partners. pic.twitter.com/Y3P1FIDXMt— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 16, 2022
PM Modi met with Australia's PM Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. India and Australia are both members of the Quad. India and Australia's diplomatic relationship has become more important due to the threat posed by China.
PM @narendramodi had a meeting with PM Anthony Albanese of Australia, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Bali. They reviewed the progress made in deepening cooperation across a diverse range of sectors as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. @AlboMP pic.twitter.com/3xWgcbfPum— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022
British PM Rishi Sunak has said that he is commited to a trade deal with India. However, he adds that it is important to get the nitty gritty right. Meanwhile, 10 Downing Street has released a statement announing 3,000 visas for Indian professionals.
UK wants market access to India, which is important for UK, especially more so after Brexit. India wants UK to liberalise its immigration rules in return. It is unclear if the 3,000 visas will be enough for New Delhi.
Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18–30 year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years. pic.twitter.com/K6LlSDLne4— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 16, 2022
PM Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday.
“PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change. The two leaders also focused on ways to enhance economic partnership between our countries,” read a statement by the prime minister’s office.
PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni engage in bilateral talks in Bali, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/AcOre77eAf— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit to hold bilateral talks on matters related to defence and economy.
"This is our third meeting this year & we built on strong ground covered during the Inter-Governmental consultations held earlier. We discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues," PM Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold bilateral talks in Bali, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/izWW8GXUsj— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
PM Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia resonated with leaders at the G20 summit and was adopted in the resolution.
“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," the communique said.
Indian Prime Narendra Modi met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali to hold bilateral discussions.
"PM Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors such as the green economy, renewable energy, FinTech and deepening trade relations. Singapore is an impotent pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy," the prime minister's office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/44FacoKwSZ— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
PM Narendra Modi delivered an address at the closing session of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali and expressed India’s pride in taking over the summit’s presidency.
“It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change,” he said, according to ANI.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the G20 presidency as he was handed the baton by Indonesian president Joko Widodo at the closing session of the summit in Bali, Indonesia.
President of Indonesia Joko Widodo hands over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from 1st December. pic.twitter.com/T4WofMWGbo
#BREAKING | PM Modi outlines India's stand during his address at the G20 summit in Bali. He highlighted 'One Earth, one family, one future vision' as the G20 Presidency baton was passed to India, Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/oq2XblJiH6— Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022
PM Modi, who is currently at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, spoke about India taking the summit's presidency next year. "India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action," he said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during G20’s Session III that “India will work jointly with G20 partners” during its presidency next year. “Principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the PM said, according to ANI.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia’s Bali as the leaders attend the G20 summit. According to CBC News, Trudeau spoke about the “serious concerns” that Canada has been experiencing due to suspected activities of interference by China.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
#BREAKING | PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Today is day 2 of the summit involving the top world leaders. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/0td9d4yTVE— Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022
#BREAKING | PM Modi holds back to back bilateral talks with world leaders. He also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/GgtycDIBLG— Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022
After an emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden, NATO and G7 issued a joint statement on the recent missile attack in Poland that killed two people.
"We condemn barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities & civilian infrastructure on Tuesday. We discussed explosion that took place in eastern part of Poland near border with Ukraine," the statement read.
“We offer full support & assistance with Poland’s investigation... reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine & it's people as well as our readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks, even as G20 meets to deal with wider impacts of war,” it added.
US President Joe Biden appeared to stumble as he climbed up a staircase with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo at a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of the G20 summit.
#WATCH | US President Joe Biden stumbles at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him during their visit to a Mangrove forest in Bali at #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/5graKRK82K— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
US President Joe Biden called an emergency meeting with leaders from the Group of Seven and NATO on Wednesday during his Indonesia visit to discuss the suspected Russian missile attack that killed two people in Poland.
“There is preliminary information that contests that. It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see,” Biden told reporters, according to AP.
G20 leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the second day of the summit by visiting a Mangrove forest in Bali, Indonesia for holding the final sessions.
Indonesia | PM Narendra Modi and other G20 leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/9Kked2fNXv— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
Indonesia | PM Narendra Modi reaches a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/wRzlbyYn5Q— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
UK PM Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, becoming the first UK prime minister to meet with the Chinese president in almost five years.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the G20 summit as the "G19" to snub Russia over his country's invasion. In a video speech made to the leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia, Zelennskyy said: "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped." He requested for the extension of a Ukrainian grain export deal due to expire soon. Ukraine's leader addressed the G20 as the "G19" constantly.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the Western nations of trying to “politicise” a joint declaration at the G20 summit. Lavrov slammed the G20 leaders for bringing up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the agenda. "Our Western colleagues tried in every way to make that declaration politicised and tried to push through language that implied condemning the actions of the Russian Federation on behalf of the entire G20, which includes us," Lavrov was quoted as saying. "But let's do this in a fair way and let's make it clear that, on this topic, we have differences," he added. "Yes, there is a war going on in Ukraine, a hybrid war that the West has unleashed and been preparing for years," said Russian FM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed relations between India and Indonesia, saying that the two nations stand "strong during both good and difficult times". In 2018, said PM Modi, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, "we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri."
“That year when I came to Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality, we are not 90 nautical miles apart but 90 nautical miles close" PM Modi stressed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared the G20 Summit highlights from Bali.
An eventful day at the G20 Summit in Bali. Sharing the day’s highlights… pic.twitter.com/xsNrrmmleV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022
PM Modi at the G20 summit underscored that India can learn a lot from Indonesia as two nations share historical bilateral ties. “A few months back, on 15th Aug, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Indonesia's independence day comes two days after India's - on 17th August. But Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India. There is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia" PM Modi said in Bali.
“But in its 75-year-old long development journey, there is a lot that India can give to Indonesia. India's talent, technology, innovation, industry have made an identity for themselves before the world. Several big companies of the world have an Indian-origin CEO" he added.
The G20 gala dinner has world leaders from all around the world on its guest list. However, one prominent figure, who was found missing from the Gala dinner, was none other than the president of the USA, Joe Biden. The Washington Times reported that President Biden, “unexpectedly skipped” the gala dinner, which was held on Tuesday at the G20 Summit in Bali Indonesia.
