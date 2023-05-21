G7 World Leaders Served Exotic Japanese Cuisines From exclusively Curated Menus; See Pics

World leaders of the Group of Seven [G7] summit in Hiroshima were served exotic Japanese cuisines from the exclusively curated menus featuring some of the world's best dishes. The fine dining included Japanese oysters, hiba beef, sea urchins and some of the most expensive and luxurious ingredients prepared in the style of the kaiseki meal, served exquisitely. Leaders from the G7 nations Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States gathered in Hiroshima, the southern city known as the home of sushi, ramen and omakase among other delicacies.

Leaders feasted on the expensive style of multi-course meals such as the Japanese tiger prawns and sauce-fermented entrails of bonito in sake, honey, and mirin rice wine. On Friday, the word leaders were offered sake-steamed oysters, served with caviar, accompanied by Japanese tiger prawns marinated in shuto, a sauce derived from fermented entrails of bonito in sake, honey, and mirin rice wine, according to the American broadcaster CNN that accessed the menu. They also dined on Japanese matsutake mushrooms, simmered stonefish and slipper lobster. Reportedly, the leaders were also served the marbled beef sourced from Hiroshima – known as hiba beef. This was offered along with the red sea urchin and eggplants, complemented by red wine. The gastronomical delights didn't end there.

A working lunch was organized at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, where leaders were served the exotic marinated salmon and scallop sashimi for the starters. Later, the homegrown chicken and locally sourced mussels were served for the main course. UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also seen cooking Okonomiyaki, a traditional savoury pancake dish on the sidelines of the summit.

Here is the menu for the Working dinner on Day 1 of the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

A variety of Japanese dishes that made full use of ingredients from across Hiroshima and the Seto Island Sea, along with Japanese sake and Japanese wine produced locally and in other areas are served. pic.twitter.com/MrfEIlQnJY — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) May 19, 2023

Here is the menu for the Cocktails and Social Dinner on Day 2 of the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

A variety of Japanese and Western dishes that made full use of ingredients from across Japan, along with Japanese sake and Japanese wine produced locally and in other areas are served. pic.twitter.com/h91iXpRe2H — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) May 21, 2023

Menu for G7 Summit working lunch this Saturday (pictured, the 2016 working lunch). Marinated salmon, Japanese rockfish, grilled taro root and sea urchin stuffed with natto (fermented soybeans), chicken ballotine, lemon semifreddo with citrus cream and sake kasu. pic.twitter.com/KKxo4ROY1w — Menus That Made History (@FamousMenus) May 18, 2023

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the people of Japan for "their warmth". PM Modi said that he had a frutiful visit to Japan where he met several world leaders during the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

PM Modi departed Japan on Sunday for Papua New Guinea before eventually heading to Australia. At the G7 summit, PM Modi met the leaders of the world's most advanced economies and also attended a QUAD meeting. He also notably met Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, a first since Russia's war in Ukraine began in February 2022. Japan had invited various countries other than the permanent members of the G7. This year, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam were invited, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the importance of reaching out to developing countries in the so-called Global South and US allies and partners.