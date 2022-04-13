The German government has now denied reports claiming that it was considering not inviting India as a host country to the G7 summit. Germany contradicted a report made by Western media outlet Bloomberg, which had claimed that the German government was snubbing India from the G7 summit due to its stand on the ongoing Russia Ukraine war.

International reports now claim that the German government dismissed all claims made by the Bloomberg report. "This is false," government sources said as cited by international reports on Tuesday. Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that Berlin is considering not inviting India to the summit as it abstained in the vote against Russia in the United Nations.

India was among the countries that abstained in the polls done to kick Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. The West also took cognisance of the fact that India buys weapons and oil from Russia despite the war. However, German sources have denied the statement and rubbished claims of not inviting PM Modi to the summit. Berlin is yet to publish the list of invited host countries with candidates including countries such as Indonesia, which currently holds the G20 presidency.

German President snubbed by Kyiv for weak Ukraine war response

It is interesting to note that amid escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, Germany was put under pressure as Kyiv on Tuesday snubbed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. While on a visit to Poland, Steinmeier admitted that a planned visit of his to Kyiv was not welcomed by Ukraine. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also accused of a weak response to the Ukraine crisis.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was on a visit to Poland when he admitted that his offer to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders was refused by the war-torn country. He said that Kyiv had told him he was not welcome in the country. “I was prepared to do this, but apparently, and I must take note of this, this was not wanted in Kyiv,” Steinmeier told reporters as cited by international reports. At the same German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also slammed with major criticism for his approach to supporting Ukraine in the war. Scholz was questioned by critics over his hesitancy to visit Kyiv and also provide heavy weapons to help Ukraine.

Image: PTI