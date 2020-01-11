'Deeply Regret': Iran's Prez Rouhani Apologises For Military's Downing Of Ukrainian Jet

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on Saturday offered his sincere condolences to families of the kin after Iran confirmed the Armed Froces' statement that the military 'unintentionally' shot down the Ukrainian jetliner because of a 'human error'. According to International media, Iran’s military admitted it 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane hours after the country had launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. and British troops.

In his post, Rouhani apprised that investigations are underway to prosecute the 'unforgivable mistake' and further extended his thoughts and prayers to all the mourning families.

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



The ill-fated Ukrainian International airliner which had taken off Wednesday just hours after Iran had fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the slaying of its top military man, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

US officials on the plane crash

As per the investigations, US sources had reported that the Ukraine plane crash could have very well been caused by an Iranian missile that might have hit it accidentally. Iran had fired a missile during the same time as the Ukranian flight was going over the country. A series of ballistic missiles were fired by Iran during its operation against the US.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement, blamed Iran for striking down the Ukranian aircraft. However, the US officials denied naming the intelligence agency that they have been citing. The Iranian intelligence report, on the other hand, blamed the technical malfunction in the Ukranian aircraft as a reason for the crash.

