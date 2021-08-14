Independence Day 2021: Did You Know These Countries Don't Have An Independence Day?

On the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, let us have a look at the countries that never celebrate Independence Day. Is there a reason why some countries don't celebrate independence? Or were they never under a foreign sovereign? Or do they celebrate something else instead? Here is a list of countries that have not reserved a day to mark the anniversary of their freedom:

Nepal

Nepal was never colonised by any country, despite being a small country. It has always remained a sovereign nation and acted as a buffer between Imperial China and British India in the past. Therefore, it does not celebrate any form of Independence Day. Nepal is also one of the oldest countries in South Asia.

Thailand

Thailand never celebrated Independence Day as it never had to fight for its freedom from a foreign ruler. In 2014, Thailand started celebrating December 5 as its National Day as it was the king's birthday. Unless a new king takes charge of the crown in Thailand, King Phumiphon's birthday will be considered the National Day of Thailand.

China

The Chinese were never fully colonised and were ruled by monarchs. After the Chinese Revolution of 1949, Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the creation of the People's Republic of China (PRC). It celebrates National Day and not Independence Day. The Chinese Communist Party was victorious in the Chinese Civil War, which resulted in the Kuomintang retreat to Taiwan and the Chinese Communist Revolution. This is when the People's Republic of China replaced the Republic of China.

Canada

Canadians do not celebrate Independence Day, but on July 1 they celebrate the anniversary of Confederation. This day marks the day the British North America (BNA) Act was signed in 1867. This act created the Dominion of Canada, only some parts of the country were included and Indigenous Peoples had no say in the decision. However, the BNA Act meant that the Dominion of Canada was a self-governing entity and the country gained freedom from direct oppression. According to the BNA Act, parts of the country called Canada were no longer under British control. Instead, the new dominion could create a parliament and make laws of its own along with the responsibility to fund and defend itself.

Denmark

Denmark is one of the very few countries in the world which does not celebrate Independence Day and instead celebrates Constitution Day on June 5. This day marks the anniversary of when their constitution came into power. Danish history is full of Viking expeditions and their raids across the world. Therefore, the Viking kingdoms used to fight amongst themselves for power, which is why there was never a major attempt of capturing Denmark by a foreign force.