India Among 10 Nations To Participate In Moscow-format Talks On Afghan Crisis

Moscow talks are set to take place at 12PM on Wednesday, 20 October with at least ten nations participating including India, China, Pakistan and Taliban-led delegation from Afghanistan. While this will be the second time that India would have face-to-face talks with the extremist group now ruling Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs has previously said in a presser that New Delhi has received the invitation and will be participating in the meeting. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that India's participation will be a joint secretary-level. The United States has said that it would take part in the talks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, 19 October that the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations in Afghanistan will be taking place in the Russian capital. It also added that apart from representatives from ten nations, the meeting will also include a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban representing Afghanistan. The participants will be addressed by the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

What will be discussed in the meeting?

The Russian Foreign Ministry has revealed that during the third round of Moscow format talks, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan along with the formation of an inclusive government. The representatives from ten countries including India will touch upon other issues consolidating the efforts of the international community to prevent the humanitarian crisis in the South Asian country. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that a joint statement would be adopted at the end of the meeting.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, “On October 20, the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan will take place in Moscow.”

“During the meeting, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government,” it added.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told the reporters at the White House on Monday that Washington will not participate in the Moscow Talks. While he noted that Troika Plus has been “effective,” Price said that the US is “not in a position to take part this week...It’s just logistically difficult for us to take part this week.” The Troika Plus configuration comprises Russia, China and the US.

