India Now Integral Part Of INTERPOL As CBI's Praveen Sharma Gets Elected To Top Committee

India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected as Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organisation after a tough election against four other contestants - China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan - for two posts. The elections were held in Istanbul (Turkey) during the ongoing 89th INTERPOL General Assembly.

INTERPOL is a vital body for tackling the rising spectre of transnational organised crimes, terrorism and cybercrimes. India will continue to actively contribute to INTERPOL’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience.

"Today's victory is the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world," said a source, adding that crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. "Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Delhi were similarly reached out. Simultaneously, India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election. The Indian Ambassador in Turkey camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations for the final efforts to gain support," sources added.

Who is Praveen Sinha?

Praveen Sinha, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of the 1988 batch, is presently posted as Special Director of the CBI. He will be serving as the Special Director of the CBI up till his superannuation on April 30, 2022. Praveen Sinha has served as the CBI's acting Director after Rishi Kumar Shukla had retired on February 3, 2021. Sinha held the post till Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as new CBI chief by the high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in May.

Sinha had earlier also served as the superintendent of police of CBI, deputy inspector General, joint director and additional director in two stints between 2000 and 2021.

Image: pib.gov.in, AP