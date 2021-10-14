India Re-elected To UN Human Rights Council For 6th Term With Big Majority Of 183 Votes

India has been re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the sixth term on Thursday for a period of three years with an overwhelming majority. India received the highest 184 of the 193 votes cast in the election.

This year, a total of 18 seats were up for election under the rotating membership system with three-year terms on the 47-UN member Council. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India’s manifesto for the election emphasised that the promotion and protection of human rights were best served by “dialogue, cooperation and constructive and collaborative engagement”.

After being re-elected to the UN's top human rights body for the 2022-24 term on Thursday, India vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of Human Rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."

India expresses heartfelt gratitude to the UN

"India gets re-elected to the UNHRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with an overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the UN membership for reposing its faith in India. We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through Samman, Samvad, and Sahyog," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE, and the USA.

India had previously been elected to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council for the 2014-2017 and 2018-2021 terms. Indian representatives to the UN have time and again utilized the platform to address concerns regarding human rights violations in various countries as well as calling out Pakistan for harbouring terrorists to threaten the security of its neighbours.

(With inputs from agency)