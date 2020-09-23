India's 'Hark Who's Talking' To Erdogan Loud & Clear; Turkey tyrant's J&K Meddling Slammed

In yet another brazen attempt to raise the matter of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that "Kashmir conflict is still a burning issue".

Hitting back at Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir, India has said that the Turkish President's speech constitutes "gross interference" in New Delhi's internal affairs and is "completely unacceptable".

Taking to Twitter hours after Erdogan raked up the Kashmir issue in the UNGA, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said Ankara should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its policies more deeply.

We have seen remarks by President of Turkey on Indian UT of Jammu & Kashmir. They constitute gross interference in India’s internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply. — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 22, 2020

On day two of the high-level UNGA, the Turkish President who is an ally of Pakistan said, "The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue." In a pre-recorded statement, the leader said that it is imperative to solve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue.

"We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions, especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir," Erdogan added.

India slams Turkey's attempt to internationalize Kashmir

In the last one year, Pakistan-ally Turkey has used several platforms to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India, time and again, has told the west-Asian country that Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India.

Last week, India had slammed Pakistan, Turkey and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council for their remarks on India's internal affairs. Responding to reference made by Turkey on Jammu and Kashmir, India in its right to reply had advised Turkey to refrain from commenting on the internal affairs of India and develop a better understanding of democratic practices.

In August, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Turkey should get a proper understanding of the ground situation. "It's factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted. Would urge Government of Turkey to get a proper understanding of the ground situation and refrain from interfering in matters internal to India," he said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman had said on August 5 that abrogation of the Article of 370 does not contribute to peace and stability in the region. The remarks were made on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Erdogan has been a controversial figure in world affairs for a long time now, and generally regarded as an autocrat and dictator posing as a democratically elected leader. He has been subject to coup attempts which he nonetheless overcame with ease, after which he prosecuted his opponents and political rivals, cementing his rule.

(With agency inputs)