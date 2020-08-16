Aamir Khan, Turkey's 1st Lady Emine Erdogan Make Waves; She's Looking Forward To The Film

Aamir Khan who is currently in Turkey for 'Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot met the Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan. Sharing some pictures of their meeting, Emine tweeted, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul."

She further added: "I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

Hint sinemasının dünyaca ünlü aktörü, yapımcı ve yönetmen @aamir_khan ile Huber Köşkü’nde keyifli bir sohbet gerçekleştirdik. Son filmi 'Laal Singh Chaddha'nın Hindistan'da yarıda kalan çekimlerini tamamlamak üzere Türkiye’yi tercih etmesinden büyük memnuniyet duydum. pic.twitter.com/uB3fU7udf6 — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

According to the reports, Aamir will shoot the film in Turkish provinces like Nigde, Adana, and Istanbul. The reports also suggest that the two discussed social projects, cultures, and humanitarian activities.

Aamir Khan's meeting also made waves in certain quarters online because of the Turkish President's recent tilt towards Pakistan, as witnessed in Erdogan's visit to Islamabad early this year.

The ever-controversial Erdogan has also recently been in the news for converting the iconic 6th century Byzantine church Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque in a perceived attempt to appease hardliner Turks.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks'' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump", was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

The production on the film is yet to be finished. According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie. "We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!" Andhare wrote on Twitter.

"Secret Superstar" helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The project is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics. Khan, who was last seen in "Thugs of Hindostan", announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

