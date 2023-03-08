International Women's Day: Google Pays Tribute To Women With New Doodle

On this International Women's Day, Google Doodle honours the various ways in which women assist one another. Google created a Doodle on March 8 including vignettes within each GOOGLE letter, emphasising different areas women encourage each other to "progress and improve each other's quality of life". In honour of the occasion, Google Doodle has released an animation that highlights the various ways in which women assist one another.

Women encourage each other to 'progress and improve each other's quality of life'

It features a woman giving a speech while being looked up by women of all ages, mothers caring for their children, women marching to change the world, and women clinical specialisist. In addition, when you click on the Doodle, purple wristbands are worn by women and purple confetti is thrown on the screen. In 1908, suffragettes donned purple clothing.

Google India in a tweet said: "Celebrating women who grow and build together, and support each other; today, tomorrow, and everyday."

Celebrating women who grow and build together, and support each other; today, tomorrow, and everyday 💛#GoogleDoodle #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/FmCP09Shz6 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 7, 2023

Embracing Equality

The animation was posted on the Google Doodle page, and read: "Women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. Women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights. Women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life. Women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood. In honour of women across the globe who are supporting each other across all aspects of life - Happy International Women's Day."

In contrast, Embracing Equality will be the focus of International Women's Day in 2023. The website for International Women's Day states, "Equity isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society's DNA. And it's critical to understand the difference between Equity and Equality. The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'."

Significance of Women's Day

In contemporary cultures, discrimination and gender inequity are pervasive, and most of the time, women are the targets. International Women's Day is observed to combat these gender biases and to raise awareness of problems including gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It now serves as a platform for spreading knowledge and inspiring social change.