After running into Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP 26 Summit, his Israeli counterpart PM Naftali Bennett on Monday expressed happiness on finally meeting him. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Naftali Bennett shared a video with PM Narendra Modi from the opening event of the Summit in which the two leaders can be seen embracing each other and exchanging pleasantries. World leaders from over 100 nations, including PM Narendra Modi and PM Naftali Bennett, attended the opening ceremony of the United Nations' 26th COP Summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The opening ceremony featured creative and cultural moments.

COP26 begins

Host United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked off the world leaders’ summit portion of the UN climate conference- COP, which is aimed at getting agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels.

"As we look at the Green Industrial Revolution, it's now needed around the world. We in the developed world must recognize the special responsibility we have, to help everybody else to do it." Making a comparison between world leaders and James Bond, the UK PM says that the top spy usually ends his movies fighting to stop from ending the world. "The tragedy is that this is not a move and the doomsday device is real." Boris Johnson warned that two degrees more to global temperature will threaten food supplies, rise in temperature by three degrees will bring more cyclones and wildfires and if the temperature rises four degrees then we say "we say goodbye to whole cities."

Next to the podium came United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said that it is time to say enough and stop mining deeper and treating our environment brutally. "We are heading for climate disaster," he said. "The six years since Paris Climate Agreement have been the 6 hottest yrs on record. Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice - either we stop it or it stops us. It's time to say enough," he added.

Both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received the leaders at the Summit, including PM Modi.