On August 15, Sunday, Japan observed the 76th anniversary of its World War II (WWII) defeat. The country marked the eve with a sombre ceremony preceded by Japanese President Yoshihide Suga, during which he pledged not to repeat the history. While Emperor Naruhito expressed "deep remorse" over Japan's hostility during the Pacific war, Suga avoided apologising for the plight caused to the Asians due to the aggressive early war annexations.

Suga refrained from following former leader Shinzo Abe's footsteps of begging pardon for Japanese aggression during the 1930 period of WWII. "We will come into a place to never repeat the tragedy of War," Suga said during his first speed at the event. In his speech, Suga acknowledged the "peace of the country" had been built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war. Suga mourned the agony inflicted upon Japan and its citizens following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Pacific War, the firebombing of Tokyo and the killings at the battle of Okinawa. However, he did not make an apology for the Japanese expansion-driven action between 1852-1945.

Emperor Naruhito expresses "deep remorse"

Contrastingly, current Emperor Naruhito expressed "deep remorse" over the wars fought in his grandfather's name, then Emperor Hirohito, during the speech, AP reported. He urged people to put their "hearts together to overcome the difficulty of the pandemic while seeking happiness and peace for all." During the August 15 speeches, the traditional apology was set about in 1995 by the then Socialist leader Tomiichi Murayama.

Suga laid flowers at a nearby national cemetery for victims of the Pacific war. After which, he arrived at the event consisting of about 200 participants. The mourners were reduced to 200 from 6000 in the wake of the pandemic. The participants mourned the victims of war by observing a minute's silence.

Japanese aggression during early WWII

In the early 1930s, Japan aggressively expanded the territories invading parts of China and territories claimed by the Soviet Union. Throughout late 1941 and early 1942, Japan moved forward in Southeast Asia, annexing Hong Kong, British Malaya, and the Philippines. The aim to become the world power sparked the island nation to seize Borneo's key oil production zones, Central Java, Malang, Cepu, Sumatra, and Dutch New Guinea of the late Dutch East Indies, defeating the Dutch forces. However, the Battle of Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway in 1942 represented crucial losses for the Japanese thus, marked a turning point in the war.

