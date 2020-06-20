Juneteenth Greetings To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Historical Day

Juneteenth, which is also known as Freedom Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day across America, is celebrated on June 19 every year. Out of 50, 45 American States have declared Juneteenth as a state holiday and as per some reports, it might soon become a Federal holiday as well.

This day has gained even more significance in 2020, due to the current situation of protests in America. Here are some meaningful Juneteenth greetings you can send to your friends, family and colleagues on Juneteenth 2020.

Image Credit: katiecouric (Instagram)

Happy Juneteenth Greetings and Quotes

My Humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be Human together. -Desmond TuTu

Words of Emancipation didn’t arrive until the middle of June so they called it Juneteenth. So that was it, the night of Juneteenth celebration, his mind went on. - Ralph Ellison

Also Read | US: Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

“If the cruelties of slavery could not stop us, the opposition we now face will surely fail. Because the goal of America is freedom, abused and scorned tho' we may be, our destiny is tied up with America's destiny.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Also Read | Beyoncé releases latest song 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth to celebrate Black pride

“Every year we must remind successive generations that this event triggered a series of events that one by one defines the challenges and responsibilities of successive generations. That’s why we need this holiday.” — Al Edwards

Also Read | Snapchat pulls Juneteenth filter after severe backlash, issues apology

“Won’t it be wonderful when Black history and Native American history and Jewish history and all of U.S. history is taught from one book. Just U.S. history.” — Maya Angelou

“I swear to the Lord I still can’t see why democracy means everybody but me.” — Langston Hughes

As Black women, we’re always given these seemingly devastating experiences — experiences that could absolutely break us. But what the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls the butterfly. What we do as Black women is take the worst situations and create from that point.” — Viola Davis

“There are still many causes worth sacrificing for, so much history yet to be made.” — Michelle Obama

“Freedom is not something that one people can bestow on another as a gift. Thy claim it as their own and none can keep it from them.” — Kwame Nkruma

Also Read | US: Chicago marchers say Juneteenth represents hope

“You can’t separate peace from freedom, because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.” — Malcolm X