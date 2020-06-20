Beyoncé Releases Latest Song 'Black Parade' On Juneteenth To Celebrate Black Pride

On the occasion of Juneteenth, Beyoncé dropped her latest song ‘Black Parade’. The song was launched hours after Beyoncé had announced her new initiative of the same name to support black-owned businesses. Black Parade was launched on a streaming platform and promotes Black pride.

Beyoncé Drops New Single "Black Parade" on Juneteenth

Beyoncé took to her Instagram handle and wished everyone a happy Juneteenth Weekend. She further wrote in her Instagram post that she hopes people continue to share the joy and celebrate each other even in the midst of struggle. She urged her fans to continue to remember their beauty, strength and power as a society and as a group.

The singer further wrote a message for the Black community in the same Instagram post and reminded them of certain things.

“Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”

Black Parade is Beyoncé's first new solo music since her contributions to The Lion King companion album The Gift. That album had released in the year 2019. Most recently, Beyonce had appeared on a remix of Megan Three Stallion’s Savage.

The latest album Black Parade benefits BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund. This BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund is administered by the National Urban League. The organisation helps support black-owned small businesses in need.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States of America. The holiday originated in Texas and is now celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the US. It also explores and celebrates the history and heritage of African Americans and is also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.

Beyoncé against police brutality

In the last few months, Beyoncé has been vocal about her stand on the Black Lives Matter Movement. She had written an open letter demanding justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor lost their lives earlier this year.

The two were victims of police brutality. While Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department, George Floyd passed away after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes. George Floyd's death was captured in a video pleading the police officer to leave him as he could not breathe. However, the police officer did not pay any heed to it, eventually leading to Floyd’s death.

