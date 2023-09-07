Maritime Cooperation Takes Centre Stage As India And ASEAN Deepen Strategic Partnership

In a momentous display of regional cooperation, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance their partnership and tackle pressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. During the 20th ASEAN-India Summit held in Jakarta, Indonesia, leaders from both sides announced a comprehensive plan of action that includes measures to fortify food security and bolster maritime cooperation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended and co-chaired the ASEAN-India Summit, tweeting, “Always a delight to meet @ASEAN leaders." “The ASEAN-India Summit is a testament to our shared vision and collaboration for a better future. We look forward to working together in futuristic sectors which will enhance human progress," PM Modi said.

(From left to right, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo during the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, September 7, 2023 | Image: AP)

In his opening remarks at the ASEAN summit, PM Modi said “This year’s theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth.”

Strengthening food security – A joint endeavor

India, recognising the intertwined fate of the Indo-Pacific region in the face of global challenges, vowed to support and maintain ASEAN as the epicenter of global growth. The leaders affirmed their dedication to fostering the food trade supply chain, even in the presence of disruptions. India's Prime Minister stated, "Committed to maintaining and supporting ASEAN in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit as the epicentrum of global growth and to increase concerted efforts between ASEAN and India in sustaining supply in the food trade supply chain despite disruptions."

Both parties agreed to collaborate on swift actions to bolster food security and nutrition during crises. This collaboration will ensure the uninterrupted flow of foodstuffs and essential agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and pesticides, and enhance market connectivity and distribution networks for agricultural and food products.

Furthermore, they pledged to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, capacity building, research and development, technology and innovation, sustainable management, and infrastructure development in the food, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors. Joint leaders' statements on strengthening food security and nutrition in response to crises emphasise the coordination of policies across ASEAN Member States and India.

The leaders also acknowledged the importance of millets for global food security, biodiversity promotion, and agrifood system transformation.

Maritime cooperation - Charting a course for connectivity

In a joint statement on maritime cooperation, India and ASEAN declared their support for India's connectivity initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. The partnership aims to ensure seamless connectivity while expanding cooperation in various domains, including the blue economy, space, and food security.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, maritime safety, security, and freedom of navigation in the region. They also expressed their support for the implementation of the Declaration of the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law.

This commitment gains significance amid growing concerns over China's military assertiveness and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The two sides also agreed to intensify ASEAN-India cooperation on maritime safety and security and explore opportunities in the blue economy and renewable energy, including marine-based renewable energy.

A strengthened partnership

The ASEAN-India partnership has witnessed significant growth over the years. It began as a sectoral partnership in 1992, evolved into a full dialogue partnership in 1995, and reached the summit-level partnership in 2002. In 2012, the partnership was elevated to a strategic level.

ASEAN comprises ten member countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

In recent years, India's relations with ASEAN have flourished, with a focus on boosting cooperation in trade, investment, security, and defense. This partnership, with India and several other countries as dialogue partners, continues to play a pivotal role in the region's dynamics.