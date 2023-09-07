Mauritius PM Pushes For Greater Defence Cooperation With India For Safety Of Indian Ocean

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth expressed hopes to strengthen Defence Cooperation with India to counter the illegal activities that take place in the Indian Ocean. In an interview with ANI, the Mauritius premier insisted that the country needs help from international actors to tackle the issue. The remarks from Jugnauth came just hours after he touched down in India to take part in the G20 summit.

“You can see the maritime area for us to Police is enormous and alone we don't have sufficient resources to be able to do that. We have seen a number of illegal activities in the Indian Ocean - starting with piracy, illegal fishing, drug trafficking and smuggling of illicit goods. We need to collaborate with other countries to see to it that the Indian Ocean is a safe place,” the Mauritius PM told ANI on Thursday. “So, we have an agreement with India for maritime security and surveillance and it is not only with India. We have an agreement with France, with the US and other friendly African countries. It is quite normal that when we share the same objective countries come together in order to see to it that we protect the country and make the ocean a safer place,” he added. The island nation is part of the list of invitee nations who will take part in the summit which will be organised from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi | On defence cooperation between Mauritius and India, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth says, "...You can see the maritime area for us to Police is enormous and alone we don't have the sufficient resource to be able to do that. We have seen a number of illegal… pic.twitter.com/zjIkwlqTDX — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Thanked the Indian government for the invite

The Mauritius premier thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting the island nation as the guest country at the G20 summit. “I must thank the government of India, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for having invited Mauritius as a guest country to attend this G20 Summit. Mauritius is very honoured and privileged to be participating. We have contributed throughout the year and we are going to contribute to this Summit,” he said. “We were in a situation when the whole world was at its knees. On top of that it is being compounded now with his conflict in Ukraine. We also see the effects of climate change,” he remarked.

The Mauritius PM lauded India’s presidency for addressing issues like the ongoing conflicts in Africa and the issue of climate change. "I think there could not have been a better theme that has been chosen by India - One Earth, One Family and One Future - which is drawn from the Sanskrit phase of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. I think this is pertinent more so when we look at the effect of climate change because what one country does, not only affects that country but also the whole world. That is why, we have to reflect collectively and we have to act collectively,” the Prime Minister concluded.