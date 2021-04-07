Mental Wellbeing Discussed At WFEB Event, Women Leaders Focus On COVID Impact & Resilience

On the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, WFEB held a mega global event World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) via a virtual conference with the theme Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World: How to regain trust? As a part of the same, five key speakers shared their view on the topic ‘A strong mind-The Panacea for a Post COVID World for Women'.

Ms. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson of the International Women’s Conference and Chairperson of the Women’s Welfare and Child Care Programs of the Art of Living Foundation, began by quoting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar saying that a Strong mind can carry even a weak body but a weak mind cannot carry even a strong body. She pointed out that you cannot learn archery standing in the battlefield.

She explained, "A strong mind needs to be nurtured through a certain discipline. When you are happy, you feel strong. When you have clarity in the mind, you feel strong. When the mind is relaxed, it gains strength. And the practical way to attain it is through meditation." READ | WFEB: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pens note on Health Day; WHO chief bats for 'vaccine equity'

Re-emphasizing the importance of meditation and its direct impact on the individual and society, she said, “We can only share what we have. When we have happiness, we can spread happiness. So let us begin with ourselves and spread the joy.”

Ms Leela Devi Dookun Luchoomun, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology of Mauritius, said that amid the pandemic, it has become highly important- what countries should prioritise.

She then said that one fundamental challenge facing the education system is to develop Psychosocial Competence. Besides, she added that the COVID pandemic requires individuals to mould themselves into becoming more resilient. Throughout her speaking time, she emphasized how critical it has become to revert to the traditional mould of learning, connecting, networking, bonding and adapting an overall holistic value-based education system.

The second speaker to grace the occasion was K. Mathoera, who currently serves as Minister of Defense, Republic of Suriname. She asserted that it was important for us to emphasise the question of “How can we recover and be better prepared for the future” She said that, without a doubt, the coronavirus was impacting society. “In my country, we are dealing with three crisis. 1. COVID, 2. Financial Crisis and 3. Lack of trust in Government. Nevertheless, I am confident that we will overcome the crisis.”

She said that COVID has affected the country more than anybody had anticipated. She then emphasised that COVID-19 far beyond the health crisis. “It’s social and emotional implications are so immense that we are speaking of a new normal,” she said. She further reckoned that dealing with changes in so many areas has increased the level of stress. While it requires resilience in all individuals but also more in the government.

She said that based on her experience of serving 28 months in law enforcement agencies, she has learnt the importance of remaining calm in most chaotic situations. “Government should implement policies and programmes to support mental health.” She said that what can be done for society as women leaders is to promote mental toughness, courage and fostering strong relationships. “Let’s start the process of rethinking and redefining,” she said.

Next on the panel was Vandana Shiva, Scholar, Author and Environmentalist Moderator. She started by saying that the first lesson learned was interconnectedness and non-separation. “Through my experiences, I have learned to cultivate a strong mind”. She said that in order to be resilient, the first lesson really is interconnectedness. The second lesson is to accept uncertainty. “We can’t afford to have a mechanical and rigid mind. It will break down.”

'Our gut is our second brain'

She then said that the food we eat is important as “our gut is our second mind”. She asserted that the spices that we consume in India have so many vital chemicals. Vandana also talked about Bill Gates' proposal of lab-made meat and its impact on health. She said food that people eat makes or break them and lab manufactured food is not only going to accelerate chronic diseases but also going to expedite planetary collapse. “Over 300 of the epidemics emerged from the forest. When you invade the forest, you unleash disease,” she concluded. She finally emphasised that our civilization was being called on to address concerns of the future and it was a “good time not to give up.”

Image Credits: The Art of Living

