Moderna Says Its COVID Vaccine Is Safe For Children Between 12 To 17 Years; 93% Effective

On Tuesday, Moderna claimed that its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12-years-old-- a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group In the U.S. In order to end the pandemic, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults, with global vaccine supplies still tight. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine to be used starting at age 12-- the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Moderna aims to be next in line, stating that it will submit its teen-trials data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

The company studied more than 3,700 persons aged between 12 to 17 years. Preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects were observed such as sore arms, headache and fatigue. There were no COVID-19 diagnoses in those given two doses of the Moderna vaccine compared with four cases among kids given dummy shots.

Moderna vaccine 93% effective

The company also said in a press release that the vaccine appeared 93% effective two weeks after the first dose. While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they represent about 14% of the nation's coronavirus cases. With plenty of vaccine supply in the U.S, younger teens flocked to get Pfizer's shot in the days after FDA opened it to them, part of a push to get as many kids vaccinated as possible before the next school year.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children, from age 11 down to 6-month-old babies. This testing is more complex: Teens receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)