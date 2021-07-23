Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized By Europe's EMA For Children Aged 12 To 17

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The decentralised scientific agency in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products across Europe recommended children aged 12 to 17 to get the jab. This is the first time that a shot has been authorised for people under the age of 18.

Why should the European Medicines Agency authorize Moderna Vaccine? Case Study

The EMA on Friday said research in more than 3700 children aged 12- 17 showed that the Moderna Vaccine produced a comparable antibody response. Children in North America and Europe, as young as 12 have only been provided with a choice to use the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. Hundreds of millions of Moderna doses already have been administered to adults, and the company says the two-dose vaccine is just as protective in teens. In a study of more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds, the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection and there were no COVID-19 diagnoses in the vaccinated group compared with four cases among those given dummy shots. Common side effects included sore arms, headaches and fatigue.

The USA's vaccination scenario for children

The U.S Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to the same age group. Children represent about 14% of the nation's total coronavirus cases till date. According to a tally by the American Academy of Paediatrics, at least 344 children have died of COVID-19 in the USA. However, the young ones are far less likely to get seriously ill as compared to full-blown adults. Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children right from 6-month old babies to children aged 11. Teens receive the same dose as adults but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children. The first results from elementary school-aged children are expected in September. So far in the U.S., just under half the population is fully vaccinated with the highest rates, not surprisingly, among older adults. Just a quarter of 12- to 15-year-olds, who got access to Pfizer’s vaccine starting in May, have had their second dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those 16 and 17, about 37% are fully vaccinated.

Although some countries have authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for children under 18, not all have decided to start using it, citing the minimal risks children face from the coronavirus. In Britain, health officials have so far declined to recommend that children under 18 be vaccinated unless they have medical conditions that warrant it. The EU drug regulator said it would continue to monitor the safety and efficacy of the Moderna vaccine in children as it is used in European member countries.

Image Credits - AP