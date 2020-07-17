Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Ideas To Celebrate The Day Amidst The Ongoing Global Pandemic

Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated in honour of Nelson Mandela and is held on 18 July, that is Nelson Mandela's birthday. This day was first officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, followed by the first Nelson Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010.

The word picked up and the day became a global practice. Here are some of the ideas on how to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day in 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic. Read ahead to know more-

Nelson Mandela Day Ideas 2020

This year, you can pray for the betterment of the world and for it to heal from the global pandemic, the economy to stabilise again, and for the safety of the medical experts.

It is a great day to check up on all your family, neighbours, colleagues, friends, and acquaintances, with whom you have lost touch. It will be great to ensure that they are in good health and encourage each other to stay optimistic during this crisis.

You can also donate blood for the patients suffering from global illness and those who are a target of emergency diseases.

On this day, you can help poor people in need of basic amenities like food, clothing, and shelter.

You can give away masks and sanitizers in order to help the needy.

You can also organize a charity near you.

You can plant trees, flowers, crops, and so on to help nature heal.

You can volunteer in order to serve free professional services online such as medical and legal consultation services, therapy for the depressed, and more.

You can promote you and your friend’s business by posting on your social media accounts, email, send SMS, or call your contacts to advertise one another's products and services to earn a living.

You can share employment opportunities with people who are in need of them and also offer jobs to those who need it if you can employ people.

You can organize entertaining events that learners can virtually participate in, such as concerts.

You can offer the teaching faculty some financial and moral support if you can because most of them are working without being paid.

You can offer scholarships to learners who are unable to pay for their school fees.

